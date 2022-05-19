Caturday Night Fever (Cat Night at the ballpark) headlines Disco Turkeys' 2022 promotions schedule
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (5/19/22) -- Sports fans are no strangers to dog nights, or "Bark in Park" nights, paired with minor league baseball, but a rarely-attempted cat night is coming to Truist Stadium this Memorial Day Weekend, when the Carolina Disco Turkeys play the Kingsmen on Saturday, May 28.
Fans will be able to bring their cats to the 6:30 pm collegiate wood-bat baseball game (they will need to sign a waiver and keep their cat in a carrier or on a leash and cats are admitted with a $5 paw pass donation that benefits the Forsyth Humane Society). The Disco Turkeys encourage all fans to use their best judgment when deciding if their cat is able to handle the noise and environment of a baseball game.
The game will celebrate cats with songs over the stadium speakers at different points throughout the night and there will be a rendition of "Take Meowt to the Ballgame" at the 7th inning stretch. Tickets for fans are $8 in advance at discoturkeys.com or $9 at the gate. A portion of regular ticket proceeds will also go to the Forsyth Humane Society. In addition to paw passes, the Humane Society will also be offering cat ear headbands with a donation for fans to wear at the game, so even people who don't bring a cat can get in on the fun.
"We've been wanting to do a cat night since before the team was started," said Disco Turkeys co-owner and team president Greg Sullivan. "Searching online, we've only noticed a couple examples of them in minor league baseball across the country and haven't noticed any in a few years. The Wilmington Blue Rocks of the Winston-Salem's Dash league did it several years ago and the Lakewood BlueClaws (now Jersey Shore BlueClaws) did it in 2016. We can't wait to welcome some cats to the ballpark and give fans here something new to experience. We're also excited to work with the Humane Society on this."
The Disco Turkeys will also be working with Forsyth Humane Society on a pair of dog nights later in the summer on July 14 and July 28 at Truist Stadium. The Disco Turkeys open their season at home on Friday, May 27 with a Non-Disco Demolition game to promote recycling.
The Disco Turkeys are a member of the AAABA and play home games at Truist Stadium in downtown Winston-Salem. Concessions and beer are sold at all the Disco Turkeys' Truist Stadium home games. Players on this year's roster come from college teams, including Wake Forest, Appalachian State and East Carolina.
2022 Carolina Disco Turkeys home promotions schedule:
Fri, 5/27 vs. Yard Goats – Truist Stadium 6:30 pm
Opening Night
Non-Disco Demolition - We’ll find a fun and safe way to get rid of your bad music to promote recycling! Fans may bring no more than 2 albums or compact discs of non-disco bad music to donate to the cause.
SAT, 5/28 vs. Kingsmen – Truist Stadium 6:30 pm
Caturday Night Fever!
6/4, 6/5 & 6/11 – home games at Forbush HS, East Bend, NC
FRI, 6/17 v. Clovers – Truist Stadium 6:30 pm
Pride Night
SAT, 6/18 v. Owls – Truist Stadium 6:30 pm
Birds of Flight Night (Aviation Industry Night) - Come watch two bird team rivals square off as we take on the mean, hateful Statesville Owls! This game will salute Winston-Salem’s storied aviation industry!
SUN, 6/19 v. Moravians – Truist Stadium 1 pm
Father’s Day / Juneteenth
Moravian Culture Celebration
7/4 & 7/5 (DH) – home games at Truist Point (HP Rockers), High Point, NC
THU, 7/14 v. Bigfoots, Truist Stadium 6:30 PM
Dog Night
Thirsty Thursdays
FRI, 7/15 v. Bigfoots, Truist Stadium 6:30 PM
College Night
SAT, 7/16 v. Monarchs, Truist Stadium 6:30 PM
THU, 7/28 v. Yard Goats, Truist Stadium 6:30 PM
Ladies Night - We’re putting a new spin on the 70s ladies nights of the Disco era. We’ll be welcoming a variety of incredible women’s groups to the ballpark and celebrating their cool contributions to our city
Dog Night
Thirsty Thursdays
FRI, 7/29 v. Blaze, Truist Stadium 6:30 PM
Public Safety Workers Night - All public safety workers – even lifeguards (we love you, lifeguards) – are invited out!
