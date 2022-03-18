Carolina Disco Turkeys merchandise to be carried by Mast General Store
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (March 17, 2022) – The Carolina Disco Turkeys are pleased to announce that select team merchandise will soon be offered for in-person sale at Mast General Store in downtown Winston-Salem.
This will mark the first-ever time the team has had items for sale in person, aside from at their baseball games and special events. Initial in-store items from the local summer wood bat team will be available later this spring at the iconic Trade Street store and will include dad hats, logo sticker packs, koozies, and a variety of popular Disco Turkeys t-shirts.
“We’re extremely excited to work with one of the businesses that is most associated with our city’s downtown and is known as a go-to spot for locals and people visiting Winston-Salem. We also love Mast’s deep North Carolina roots,” said Disco Turkeys co-owner Greg Sullivan. “Mast General Store has been incredible to sponsor our team this season and the merchandise piece of our work together is something I know will be especially exciting for our fans.”
Within three weeks of the team’s launch last March, they had shipped merchandise orders to all 50 states following national media coverage. The Disco Turkeys will continue to sell their full range of official merchandise at home games and online at www.shopdiscoturkeys.com.
The Disco Turkeys play home games at Truist Stadium on dates the Winston-Salem Dash are away in the summer. This year’s home schedule, soon to be announced, will get started in late May as the team begins its second season.
Mast General Store is located at 516 North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Parking is available on the street or in the 6th/Cherry Street garage. Park on the second level and you'll find a convenient crosswalk to Mast Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.