Carolina Core FC Announces Roy Lassiter as Head Coach, Bringing Unmatched Expertise and Experience to the Club
Carolina Core FC (CCFC), the newest independent club edition to MLS NEXT Pro, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Roy Lassiter as the Head Coach ahead of the 2024 inaugural season. A North Carolina native, Lassiter's homecoming and extensive soccer background make him an exceptional fit for the role. With an illustrious career as a former MLS player and a deep understanding of the game, Lassiter's arrival marks a significant milestone for the club as they strive for excellence on and off the field.
Hailing from North Carolina, Lassiter has a strong connection to the local community and brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He is a proud alum of NC State University, where he honed his skills and developed his passion for the beautiful game. Lassiter's journey from his roots in North Carolina to becoming a standout player in Major League Soccer (MLS) has captured the hearts of soccer enthusiasts across the state.
Eddie Pope, Chief Sporting Officer at Carolina Core FC, expressed his enthusiasm for Lassiter's appointment, stating, "We are excited to appoint Roy as CCFC’s first Head Coach. As a former teammate, I have always been impressed with his intelligence, work ethic, and drive to succeed. His outstanding on-field achievements coupled with an innovative coaching style make him the perfect fit for CCFC. As Roy and I share North Carolina roots, I look forward to welcoming him and his family home as we move forward in developing the long-term vision of the club."
In addition to Pope's endorsement, Carolina Core FC's decision to appoint Lassiter was further reinforced by the team's Head Scout, Andy Williams. Williams expressed his confidence in Lassiter's abilities, stating, "Having played alongside Roy and witnessed his dedication, discipline, and exceptional skills firsthand, I am certain that he will make a remarkable impact as our Head Coach. Roy's deep understanding of the game and his ability to identify talent, will strengthen our roster and set us on a path to success."
As a prolific forward, Lassiter played a pivotal role in the early years of MLS, leaving an indelible mark on the league's history. His impressive record of accomplishments includes holding the MLS single-season scoring record with 27 goals until it was recently broken in 2018. Lassiter's impact extends beyond club soccer as he enjoyed a successful career with the US Men's National Team, representing his country for a remarkable eight years. As a testament to his exceptional talent, Lassiter was selected as a three-time MLS All-Star and won the MLS Cup Championship in 1999 with D.C. United. His achievements also brought him close to representing the United States in the FIFA World Cup as he was selected as an alternate member of the 1998 World Cup team in France. This recognition speaks to his consistent excellence and prominence within Major League Soccer. In recognition of all his significant contributions, Lassiter was inducted into the North Carolina Soccer Hall of Fame in 2011. This honor further solidifies his esteemed reputation within the North Carolina soccer community.
Roy Lassiter's influence on the sport extends to his family as well. His son, Ariel Lassiter, is currently playing for CF Montréal and is now in his eighth year in Major League Soccer. This family connection reflects the Lassiter legacy in American soccer and underscores their deep-rooted passion for the game.
Prior to joining Carolina Core FC, Lassiter had an impressive coaching career - spanning over 22 years. His commitment to youth development and passion for shaping young talents has been widely recognized and admired throughout the soccer community. His extensive background includes:
* Director of Coaching and Methodology of Coastal Premier Alliance FC
* Head Coach of the Houston Dynamo U-20 team
*record of 8(W)-1(T)-1(L) in 2022
* record of 7(W)-2(T)-0(L) in 2023
* lost only one game in the two seasons as Head Coach
* Assistant Coach Houston Dynamo 2
* Interim Assistant Coach for Houston Dynamo First Team
* coached the final five games of 2022
* record of 2(W)-0(T)-2(L)
* Assistant Coach of U-20 Men's Youth National Team Appearance
* USSF "A" and USSF "A" Senior Licensure, showcasing his dedication to professional coaching
Former colleagues of Lassiter from Houston Dynamo gave Carolina Core FC great feedback on his appointment to Head Coach, stating, “This is a great opportunity for Roy and we are proud of him for taking the next step in his career as the inaugural Head Coach of the Carolina Core FC in MLS NEXT Pro. Roy contributed to multiple teams in our club, including our UPSL team, MLS NEXT Pro team, and first team. We aim to be a club that develops players, coaches, and staff to advance their careers and reach their ultimate goals. Roy is another example of a motivated individual making the most of his opportunities in Houston,” said Dynamo General Manager, Pat Onstad. An additional endorsement from the Head Coach of Houston Dynamo 2, Kenny Bundy, states, "I'm extremely excited for Roy to lead Carolina Core FC into their inaugural season. Roy's playing and coaching background speaks for itself. Having spent the last two years coaching with Roy, what stands out is the type of person he is and what he brings to any organization he is with."
With a wealth of experience and a proven track record in coaching and youth development, Lassiter is poised to lead Carolina Core FC and nurture a new generation of talented players. His appointment as Head Coach marks an exciting chapter for the club as they embark on their journey to success in the inaugural season next year.
Megan Oglesby, Principal Investor of Carolina Core FC, is delighted to welcome Roy Lassiter as the new Head Coach. "Roy's appointment is not only a significant milestone for our club as we bring top-tier soccer to the NC Core, but also a milestone for him as a professional. CCFC is dedicated to the development and career advancement of every individual that comes to and through our club, not just our players. Roy has an impressive track record and we are excited to launch our team under his leadership," expressed Oglesby.
Carolina Core FC is eagerly anticipating the upcoming season under the leadership of Roy Lassiter. With his appointment, the club is confident in its commitment to providing a compelling brand of professional soccer to fans around the CORE and building a strong foundation for long-term success.
CCFC Updates
In exciting business updates, Carolina Core FC has achieved a significant milestone by selling out 50% of the reserved seating capacity for the inaugural season. This tremendous support from fans showcases the immense enthusiasm and anticipation surrounding the team's debut.
Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can do so by visiting www.carolinacorefc.com/tickets.
To further enhance the club's identity, Carolina Core FC has enlisted the expertise of Matthew Wolff Design, a renowned professional sports design agency, to create a captivating and distinctive brand identity. Check out his work at https://matthewwolff.com. The new branding set to launch this fall will be unveiled at a special fan-centric event where supporters will have the opportunity to be a part of the exciting reveal party. This event will provide fans with an exclusive look at the new logo, as well as an opportunity to engage with the club and celebrate the new era of Carolina Core FC. Merchandise featuring the new logo and branding will be made available to fans, allowing them to proudly display their support for CCFCC as they await the upcoming season.
As sections of the stadium continue to sell out, Carolina Core FC is thrilled to offer fans the opportunity to secure their seats at affordable prices with monthly payment plans available. To reward their founding fans and loyal supporters, each season seat purchase will include a free adidas game jersey, allowing fans to proudly display their team colors and support Carolina Core FC in style.
Carolina Core FC is thrilled to bring professional soccer to the Core of North Carolina and is looking forward to a successful inaugural season in 2024. Don't miss the action; join us as we make history and become a part of the Carolina Core FC family today!
