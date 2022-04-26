Built to Lead Wrestling to Host Free Community Clinic Saturday
Greensboro, NC – April 30th, 2022 – United States Marine Corps Sports Leadership Academy will train local high school athletes at its Built to Lead Wrestling event Saturday, April 30th at The Greensboro Coliseum (1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403 ).
USMC’s Built to Lead Wrestling provides participants with first-class instruction from elite local coaches. It also instills participants with intangible leadership qualities that will make them Built to Lead in every aspect of life.
At the event, participants will take part in sessions focusing on vital wrestling skills. Various challenges will push them to their physical limits, building character and encouraging teamwork. The Marines will also give each participant a physical evaluation of various athletic abilities. Participants will be motivated through personal interaction with U.S. Marines, some of America’s toughest and fittest citizens. All participants will receive positive role models in these men and women who powerfully exemplify what it means to lead with strength and confidence.
The free event begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 3:30 p.m., following an awards presentation and closing ceremony. The seven top performers will receive All-Academy medals. All participants receive a USMC Sports Leadership Academy t-shirt and free lunch as well as a camp swag bag. The event is open to anyone 14 to 19 years of age. Registration is available at www.usmcsports.com.
Every athlete needs these skills. Every coach wants to coach these athletes. Every community needs tough, strong citizens. Through this one-of-a-kind event, local youths will become Built to Lead—both on and off the mat.
