Bryan Park Soccer Complex To Serve As Anchor Site For Largest Soccer Tournament Ever Hosted In Triad
Soccer events to generate $60M in economic impact over the next 12 months
(Greensboro, NC) – The Bryan Park Soccer Complex will serve as the anchor site for this weekend’s NC Fusion Adidas Clash (Nov. 12-13), the largest soccer tournament ever hosted in the Triad.
The NC Fusion Adidas Clash has experienced tremendous growth since its debut in 1996 when the entire event was played solely at the Bryan Park Soccer Complex. The 2023 Tournament will now span from Springwood Park in Gibsonville to Truist Sports Park in Bermuda Run and include 281 men’s teams playing on 35 fields at five locations and 191 women’s teams playing at 25 fields at three locations. Competing teams will come from seven states with the Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau projecting the event to have a local economic impact of $3.53 million and generate 4,000-5,000 hotel room nights.
The NC Fusion Adidas Clash will mark just the beginning of Greensboro and the Bryan Park Soccer Complex’s hosting of a series of elite soccer events over the next 12 months.
“The Bryan Park Soccer Complex is a key component of our incredible sports tourism market,” said Greensboro Sports Foundation president Richard Beard. “NC Fusion and the Greensboro CVB do an incredible job recruiting these huge events. Great facilities give us the ability to host these events. It’s critical that we continue to invest in a complex which opened 35 years ago. Each year we build upon the success of the previous year and generate additional impact for our community.”
Next weekend (Nov. 18-19), Macpherson Stadium at Bryan Park Soccer Complex will host the NCHSAA Men’s Soccer Championships (four games). The games were moved to Macpherson Stadium from UNC Greensboro, which is currently projected as a top 16 seed in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament and thus will host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.
“We are very lucky in Greensboro to have two incredible soccer stadiums that allowed the NCHSAA Championships to be moved to Macpherson Stadium - and remain in Greensboro - while UNC Greensboro hopefully will be hosting their NCAA game,” said Beard.
Looking ahead, in March of 2023 the Bryan Park Soccer Complex will host two consecutive weekends of the USYS Elite 64 National Showcase with each weekend bringing more than 250 teams to the Triad. In June, 2023, Greensboro will be the host site of the ECNL Boys Championships bringing more than 300 teams from across the country.
“Youth sporting events are enormous economic drivers for community,” said Beard. “Soccer was one of the first sports to bounce back and boost sports tourism during the pandemic. We are excited to prepare for a record-setting 2023 soccer calendar that is projected to generate $60 million in economic impact.”
2023 YOUTH SOCCER EVENTS AT BRYAN PARK SOCCER COMPLEX
NC Fusion Southern Soccer Girls Showcase (Feb. 17-19)
NC Fusion Southern Soccer Boys Showcase (Feb. 23-26)
USYS Girls Elite 64 National Showcase (March 17-20)
USYS Boys Elite 64 National Showcase (March 24-27)
Girls Academy League 15-19 National Showcase (Apr. 27-May 3)
NC Fusion Cup (May 19-21)
ECNL Regional Championships (June 15-18)
ECNL Boys Playoffs (June 25-July 2)
NC Fusion Labor Day Shootout (Sept. 1-3)
Conference Carolinas Soccer Championships (Nov. 9-12)
NC Fusion Adidas Clash (Nov. 10-12)
TOTAL ESTIMAED ECONOMIC IMPACT - $60M
TOTAL ESTIMAED HOTEL ROOM NIGHTS – 85,000
