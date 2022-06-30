Best players selected out of North Carolina in NBA draft history
In NBA draft history, many great players have been selected out of North Carolina. The Tar Heels are a powerhouse in college basketball, and it shows in the NBA draft. Some of the best players in NBA history are from UNC, including Michael Jordan, James Worthy, and Vince Carter.
In this blog post, we will take a look at the best players to come out of North Carolina in the NBA draft. We will also discuss some of the greatest players in UNC history.
Why has UNC been able to develop a number of NBA stars?
UNC has a long history of success in basketball. The school has won six NCAA championships with their most recent success in the 2017 competition and has produced a number of NBA All-Stars. They almost added a seventh title to their honors board this year, although they came up short against the Kansas Jayhawks in the National Championship game, losing 69-72 despite holding a double-digit lead at the half.
UNC is also known for its strong recruiting class. In recent years, the Tar Heels have had top recruits such as Harrison Barnes, Tyler Hansbrough, and Marvin Williams. Coby White is perhaps one of the most exciting prospects to have entered the NBA in recent memory via the draft from the college basketball program, as he looks to follow the same career path that the legendary Michael Jordan had in the sport after the guard was selected by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2019 draft.
The school's tradition of success, coupled with its ability to attract top talent, has made UNC one of the best programs in the country for developing NBA players. As we have mentioned, a number of UNC alumni have gone on to have successful careers in the league, including Michael Jordan, James Worthy, and Vince Carter.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at each of the UNC alumni who can be considered to be the best players to have ever been selected from this college program to play in the NBA.
Michael Jordan
While his name is known all around the world and is synonymous with the sport, Michael Jordan is widely considered to be the greatest player in NBA history. He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the third overall pick in 1984.
During his career, Jordan won six NBA championships with the Bulls, and he was also named MVP of the NBA Finals on each of those occasions. Jordan was a 14-time NBA All-Star, and he won a number of accolades during his career. For instance, he was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1985, while he also won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 1988.
Of course, there will be many that continue to relive the glory years that Jordan had managed to have on the court for the Bulls, with the recent Netflix docu-series that was produced “The Last Dance” providing fans with an incredible insight into the team.
Naturally, this will have piqued plenty of interest in the sport, which could have come at a solid time as the sports betting industry had also started to emerge and grow within the United States at the same time.
The docu-series will have likely interested fans in placing wagers with the sports betting sites available to them, as they will have been left feeling enthralled with the action that they had seen in the numerous episodes to have been aired and would have been left hoping that they would seem some quality action throughout the ensuing NBA season.
Of course, it could be argued that there has not been a player like Jordan that many would want to bet on these days, however, there is no denying that there are other stars to have had an incredible impact on the professional basketball court that will have gotten sports betting fans excited with what they have seen.
James Worthy
James Worthy is another great player from UNC. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the first overall pick in 1982.
Indeed, he is a player that is fondly remembered and is one that many will continue to think about when they think of the sport back in the past. Worthy won three NBA championships with the Lakers, and he was named MVP of the NBA Finals in 1988. Having scored a total of 3,022 points in his career, he is currently ranked as the 27th player on the NBA’s all-time points-scoring leader list.
He was also a seven-time All-Star, and he was also named an inductee to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003 because of what he had managed to do on the court throughout his career.
Vince Carter
Vince Carter is another Tar Heel who had a great NBA career. He was drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the fifth overall pick in 1998, in a career in which he managed to play 22 seasons in the NBA.
He was an eight-time All-Star, and he was also named to the All-NBA First Team in 2000. He managed to total 25,728 points (16.7 ppg), 6,606 rebounds (4.3 rpg), and 4,714 assists (3.1 apg) in an impressive career.
Billy Cunningham
Billy Cunningham is a name that may not be as familiar as the other three, but he is still one of the best to come out of North Carolina.
Cunningham was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the fifth overall pick in 1965. Cunningham played 12 seasons in the NBA, and he was a four-time All-Star. He was also an NBA champion in 1967 as he scored 28 points in a 126-95 win over the San Francisco Warriors.
Robert McAdoo
Robert McAdoo is another great player from North Carolina. He was drafted by the Buffalo Braves with the second overall pick in 1972.
McAdoo played 14 seasons in the NBA, and he was a two-time NBA champion. He was also named MVP of the NBA Finals in 1975. McAdoo was a five-time All-Star, and he was also named to the All-NBA First Team that same year.
Final Thoughts
To summarize, the UNC has had a long history of being able to produce some incredibly talented basketball players from their exceptional college program, with the likes of Michael Jordan and Vince Carter perhaps among some of the most recognizable names ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.