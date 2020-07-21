GREENSBORO, NC (July 21, 2020) – Peeler Recreation Center's director and professional basketball coach Shatrina Smalls and professional player Amber Cook will lead kids and teenagers in online basketball drills and skills from 4:30-5:30 pm, weekdays, in August. Cost is $5 per week and registration is required.
Smalls and Cook are part of Koas, a new local women's professional basketball team. The sessions will cover dribbling, agility, shooting and defense. New skills will be covered each week.
For more information, contact Small at shatrina.smalls@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-5877. For more summer activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com.
