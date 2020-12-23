Professional Showcase Camp Slated for March 19-21 in Viera, Florida
High Point, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, NC – The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) and Prospect Dugout announced today plans for their spring Professional Baseball Tryout Camp.
Held at the USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera, Florida, from Friday, March 19 through Sunday, March 21, 2021, the camp will mark the third tryout conducted by the two organizations, whose 2019 and 2020 events sold out quickly. Nearly 60 contracts were awarded during those previous events.
“Our goal is to provide players with the best possible opportunity to get back into pro ball or sign their first professional contract,” said Prospect Dugout CEO and former Atlantic League player/coach Craig Maddox. “With 2020 being tough on the baseball landscape, we are excited to help those players that it affected. Over the past two years, 56 players that attended our tryouts went on to earn an opportunity to continue their careers with a professional contract. We look forward to seeing the talent pool that will be at this year's event.”
MLB scouts, ALPB coaches, and those from other official professional MLB Partner Leagues will be on hand at the USSSA Space Coast Complex to observe, evaluate, and offer professional playing contracts to qualified players.
For more information and to register for the mini-camp tryouts, visit www.prospectdugout.com/2021-atlantic-league-tryout.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
The Atlantic League is the first Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing 42 million fans to its family friendly ballparks over its 24-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
About Prospect Dugout
Prospect Dugout provides exposure, information, and instruction for baseball players seeking to transition to the next level of diamond sports development. Prospect Dugout’s resources benefit professional, college, high school, and youth baseball players. Founded in 2015, Prospect Dugout connects diamond sports players and coaches around the world. A digital resource initially built to help aspiring high school players get exposure for college, Prospect Dugout now directly impacts all levels of baseball, including Major League Baseball. For more information and all updates, follow Prospect Dugout on Instagram and Facebook, @ProspectDugout.
