GREENSBORO, NC (July 22, 2020) – The Lindley Recreation Center Al Lowe Boxing Club staff will be leading free weekly Boxing 101 classes 5:30-6:30 pm, Thursdays, from August 6 to September 3. Registration is required.
Some of the skills that will be covered include basic boxing stances, footwork, and how to throw a variety of punches while also gradually building up your stamina, strength, and endurance. The first offering of Boxing 101 will be held via livestream on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GSOparksandrec. All subsequent classes will be held via Zoom meetings.
For more information, contact Lindley Center Director Brandon Free at 336-373-2930 or brandon.free@greensboro-nc.gov. For more summer activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com.
