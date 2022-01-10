Adult Spring Coed Kickball Registration Now Underway
GREENSBORO, NC (January 10, 2022) – The Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for its spring Adult Coed Kickball program. The cost is $350 per team. Register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/kickball by February 25, 2022 or until space is full.
This program is for people of all genders. Beginner, recreational and competitive leagues are available. Individuals who do not have a team are but would like to play are encouraged to contact Assistant Athletic Director Toni Byrd. Read the Player and Parent Resource Guide for additional league information and visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/kickball for latest COVID-19 protocols.
For more information about the program, contact Byrd at 336-373-2794 or Antwoinette.Byrd@greensboro-nc.gov.
