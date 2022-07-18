AAU JUNIOR OLYMPIC GAMES 2022
This Magnificent event is known as the largest national multi-sport event for youth in the United States.
The Record shows that more than 13,000 athletes gather to compete from each and every corner of our country.
All kind of sports like Baton twirling, basketball, fencing, field hockey, Karate, swimming, track & field , wrestling, Taekwondo and many more .
Speaking of Taekwondo this last 3 years of AAU Junior Olympic games, even in the pandemic times a young boy didn’t stop training and supporting this event, we are Speaking of international, Global sensation Joshua Aguirre.
This young boy , resident from Lebanon Pennsylvania has quite of a record and big list of accomplishments at his short age.
With only 10 years old Joshua Aguirre love AAU COMPETITIONS and super excited to return to compete at the AAU JUNIOR OLYMPIC GAMES BEING LAST YEAR GRAND CHAMPION HOLDER IN TAEKWONDO.
LAST YEAR EVENT WAS HELD IN HOUSTON TX AND THIS YOUNGSTER CAPTURE 6 GOLD MEDALS AND TITLE OF GRAND CHAMPION.
THIS YEAR THIS SPECTACULAR EVENT RETURN TO GREENSBORO, NC AT THE GREENSBORO COLISEUM COMPLEX .
YOUNG JOSHUA WITH ALREADY MORE THAN 180 GOLD MEDALS INTERNATIONAL IN HIS POSSESSION KEEP TRAINING HARD AND IS READY TO COMPETE AT THIS EVENT STARTING JULY 29 TILL AUGUST 1ST.
We are ANNEXING SOME OF JOSHUA'S GREATEST ACHIEVEMENTS.
THE MOST IMPORTANT MESSAGE IS TO SHOW TO ALL CHILDREN THAT WITH SPORTS YOU CAN HELP , ACHIEVE MANY GREAT THINGS IN LIFE.
Beside his awards Joshua has some goal with his non-profit organization that help children from low income families financial aid to support children in sports. His foundation already help children in his city and soon will help many nationwide.
Joshua Aguirre Foundation.
Joshua and some awards.
Awards part 1:
Joshua has earned so many things in his Taekwondo career besides his titles here are some of them:
● one of the youngest ever to get a black belt at 6 years old .
● youngest second degree black belt in the world at 7 years old.
Recognized by the government:
● received proclamation from the state representatives and state senators in Pennsylvania.
It was an honor because on the senate floor only heroes from our country are allowed and they invite him to the floor .
He was so humble and happy about this.
* USA TAEKWONDO NATIONAL M. 2019 * Pennsylvania state champion 2018 *Maryland state champion 2018 * New Jersey state champion 2019 *Pennsylvania state champion 2019 * New York state champion 2019 * Maryland state champion 2019 * Maryland Governor's cup champion 2019 * Governor's cup Grand champion 2019 *
Empire state champion 2019 * Keystone state games champion 2018 * Keystone state games champion 2019 * Metro open international champion 2019 * True score East coast states champion 2019 * AAU Junior Olympic games champion 2019 I won 5 Gold medals in this competition.
Awards part 2:
* USAT New Jersey open 2019 ( 2 bronze medals ) * TORONTO Open 2019 (1 Gold, 1
Silver.) * Mexico open 2020 ( 2 Gold medals) * USAT Us open 2020 (2 bronze medals)
* India 1st online open international J&k-Ut Taekwondo poomsae championship 2020Gold. 9- 11 division * brazil Aberto online poomsae 2020 * World Oceania poomsae championship 2020 Silver medal 9-11 division.* COVID-19 international friendship championship 2020 . Gold ...9-11 division* Ecuador 1st open virtual poomsae tungurahua 2020. Gold 9-11 division , Gold cadet 12-14 .* World Open Bonaerense poomsae 2020 9-11 division Silver .* Florida international Open 2020 GOLD .* USA summer of poomsae ranking 2020 Bronze *Peru Duques Master international poomsae 2020 Gold. 8-10 division.* Hong Kong , Cosmopolitan Open 2020 9-11 division SILVER . * Newl9 York Open taekwondo 2020 Gold.
Awards part 3:
* Poomsae Championship Mundo Taekwondo 2020 , 2 Gold medals. *2020 seoul cupchildrens taekwondo championship , Gold medal. *2020 AAU National taekwondo championship , 4 Gold 1 bronze medals. *2020 Puerto Rico open
Taekwondo championship , 1 Gold medal.*Nepal Open international Gold medalist 2021.* Hongik E-HWAinternational Usa E-poomsae champion 2021*.AAU WINTER virtual National 2021 gold 3 medals and 2 silver .* Great Britain virtual JCUK open 2021 Gold medal.* Copa duques Peru 2021 gold medals . *United Kingdom Gold medalist 2021.* Venezuela Open 3 Gold medal 2021. *AAU Virginia district champion 2
Gold medals 2021. AAU Junior Olympic games Champion 6 Gold medals and title of GRAND CHAMPION 2021 .
Joshua is working hard to help the community He has been helping in the flu
Shot campaign and Mask up Lebanon Campaign approved by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including hospitals and Project REACH.
Joshua has created a foundation to help other athletes
not only in Martial arts but in any sport that sometimes don't have the economic situation but have the talent and the drive to continue pursuing your dreams, is called "Joshua Aguirre foundation "
Recently Joshua won one of the most important Tournaments in USA
AAU JUNIOR OLYMPIC GAMES 2021 that were held in Houston, Texas.
He won 6 Gold medals and the Title of Grand Champion. He won that last round with his own creation. This was a very important win because it was all ages together with 7 -17 years old competitors.
Joshua has many accomplishments but the honor of been recognized by your community leaders and government is priceless. He was recognized by the senate and state representatives in the capitol building. Also our mayor Sherry Capello called Joshua “ Son of Lebanon “ and the City of Lebanon name October 2nd 2021 Joshua Aguirre DAY !
