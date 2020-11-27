The 2020 NHL has resumed after it was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it resumed on the 1st of August and continues up to the present. Now fans are on the edge of their seats, cheering safely in their home for their favorite team and players.
Every team has their super player, and every fan has their favorite player. Let us take a closer look at the top five players of this season's hockey league and check if your favorite player made it to our list.
Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby is a 200lbs, 5 feet 11 inches player of the Pittsburgh Penguins drafted first pick overall in 2005. It has been 15 years since Sid debuted, where a rivalry with Ovechkin also sparked. Until today, the rivalry that started 15 years ago still has its effect on the fans.
He is already a professional hockey player as he has been in the game for so long. His experience brought him in the number one place of the most sought after NHL player of his time. Crosby already has three Stanley Cup victories, which puts him on the number one of this list ahead of his rival Alex Ovechkin.
Crosby is now 33 years old but still has the skills and power to win every match he plays. As the team captain, his teammates have high hopes of winning the championship this year under his leadership.
Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin, a winger from the Washington Capitals team, earned the number two spot on the list. Ovechkin and his team won the Stanley Cup in 2018, and it is evident that they are still asking for more.
Weighing 239lbs and standing 6 feet 3 inches, Ovechkin was drafted in 2004 in the first round, which gives him a total of 15 years of professional hockey experience. Aside from the Stanley Cup, Ovechkin and his team have won numerous trophies over the years. This winning includes three Hart Memorial Trophy in 2008, 2009, and 2013.
He was named the Most Valuable Player in the NHL and led his team to win their first Stanley Cup. It is expected that Ovechkin will once again lead his team to victory, just like what he did in the Stanley Cup Championship in 2018.
Connor McDavid
A young player at 23, Connor McDavid is playing center for the Edmonton Oilers that weighs 193lbs and stands 6 feet 1 inch. He was drafted in 2015 as the first pick overall by the Oilers. The fans voted for McDavid to become the Pacific Captain for the 2020 NHL All-Star along with MacKinnon, Ovechkin, and Pastrnak which are also hailed as division captains.
Nathan MacKinnon
One of the named division captains of the 2020 NHL All-star landed in the number four spot on our list. He is a 25 years old Canadian that stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200lbs. Aside from playing in the center position, he is also the alternate captain of his team Colorado Avalanche.
He was drafted in 2013, 1st pick in the 1st round. He took home two trophies, the 2014 Calder Memorial Trophy and the latest 2020 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. His team is now aiming to win more significant games.
Nikita Kucherov
A winger from Tampa Bay Lightning weighs 183lbs and stands 5 feet 11 inches, Kucherov won his scoring title and the Hart Trophy in 2018-2019 with his 128-point year.
He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round as the 28th pick in the 2011 draft season. Kucherov has shown many potentials, which landed him on the number five list of the most sought-after players of this year's NHL.
How To Bet On The NHL During The Pandemic
It is prohibited to watch the National Hockey League games live in the arena, and betting would be tough. However, NHL sportsbook have made it available to all the fans to bet on their favorite teams online while staying at their home.
Today, online sports betting is the alternative for all the bettors while sporting events are private to avoid the risk of being infected with the COVID-19. Besides being safe, it is also a convenient way to bet for your favorite sport with or without a pandemic.
Thanks to technology, even in the middle of the pandemic, bettors can still bet and enjoy their favorite sports through online sports betting. Many betting websites offer NHL sportsbooks and other major sporting leagues in the country, such as the NFL and NBA.
Takeaway
Knowing the key player's background and capabilities can help you choose what team to root for this NHL season. The experience and background of a player are vital in their present performances.
