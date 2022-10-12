Join Solutions For Independence Sat., Oct. 29, 2022, 11AM - 3PM; Untimed 5K 12PM-2PM for a 5K with Ainsley’s Angels in the Triad & Adaptive Sports Event at JDL Fast Track, 2505 Empire Dr, Winston-Salem, NC.
The Adaptive Sports Event is FREE!
Join Solutions staff, Kimberley Park Tennis association Adaptive Tennis and Get Outdoors Paddling for Adaptive cycling, adaptive tennis, adaptive Kayaking. Vendors will be on hand including Industries for the Blind, R.V. Kuser – author and advocate, Covid Vaccine Resources, WutYaSay! Food Truck, National AMBUCS Amtryke, WSSU Mobile Wellness Clinic & More!
