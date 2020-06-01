Maintaining an active lifestyle is a healthy habit for people of all ages, and for seniors, staying as active as possible can provide a range of important health benefits. Exercising regularly can lead to balance and strength improvement, improved mood, and a reduced risk of conditions such as stroke, diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancer. It can also help to keep you mentally sharp and boost your self-esteem as you get older. There are a number of great ways for seniors to stay active and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Here are a few ideas for fitness and exercise that you might like to explore as you get older.
Take Advantage of Senior Center Services
Senior centers can be found in a variety of communities and tend to be amazing resources when it comes to finding things to do to keep you active. They tend to offer a range of services that could include fitness classes, day trips, dances, hikes, bike rides, and more with something to suit everybody. Check the phone directory or look online to search for senior center listings available in your neighborhood; you may be surprised at the number of activities that are available to you.
Do a Variety of Exercises
To get the most benefits from physical activity, try to incorporate a range of exercises into your routine for building strength and enhancing physical balance. You might want to try moderate aerobic exercises, swimming, brisk walking, free weights lifting, yoga, tai chi, cycling, and more. Remember to check with your doctor before starting a new exercise routine to get their advice on the level and types of physical activity that are the most suitable for you; this is especially important if you have some health issues that might affect your ability to exercise.
Start a Hobby
There are plenty of fun hobbies that seniors can start which will not only be an enjoyable way to pass the time and meet new friends but also excellent for staying fit and active. Golf, for example, can be a very relaxing and sociable hobby that you can do in your spare time and it works your body often more than you might realize as you play. If you want to practice before you join your local golf club, you can use a golf hitting mat at home to practice your swing and improve your game.
Spend Some Time in the Garden
If you have recently retired and are looking for new ways to pass the time, gardening can have very extensive benefits for both your physical and mental health. Growing an herb garden is an easy option that requires little to no gardening experience and you can easily achieve it with a small amount of outdoor space. Herb gardens are also very easy to maintain and don’t require a huge amount of effort. Plus, growing your own herbs means that you can use them in healthy cooking too.
Walk More Often
If you are used to the convenience of being able to get into your car and drive to the store or anywhere else that you need to go, you might not think twice about whether or not you actually need to make a car journey to get to where you need to go. For short trips, ditch the car and walk instead; you can walk gently and just enjoy the outdoors or go for a brisk walk if you want to get your heart pumping. The main thing is that you get moving, and your wallet will benefit from spending less on gas too.
Exercising and staying active can help you maintain your best health as a senior. And, there are plenty of fun, interactive and interesting ways to keep moving.
