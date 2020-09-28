If you’re starting to get back into an exercise regime after taking a long break because of an injury or other life commitments, you might be tempted to just pick up where you left off, but this can often do more harm than good. Following a structured approach to returning to training has many benefits. Here are 4 tips you should incorporate into your training plan if you’re starting again after some time off.
Start Slowly
The absolute worst thing you can do if you haven’t been training for a while is to try and pick up where you left off before you stopped. Your muscles will have lost mass, you will have lost some flexibility and your fitness will have suffered, even if you’ve only been idle for a few weeks. Rather than come bursting out of the gate, start your training regime slowly.
If you’re running, a good program to get you back out onto the road like the Couch to 5K plan is a great place to start. You might do well not exercising every day too, taking rest days between physically exhausting sessions in the gym. On the days you do go to the gym, particularly if you’re doing resistance training, try and stick to specific exercises that are good for starting out too like lunges, squats and pulls.
Don’t Compete with Anyone
You’re training at your level only. If you’re running, cycling or going to the gym with friends, trying to keep up with their pace might end up with you getting yourself injured and that’s only going to mean more time without exercise and training. Compete only with your own progress and not those around you. Signing up for a tracking app like Strava or RunKeeper can be a great motivator at getting yourself to push that little bit harder or go that little bit further each time you train. Small, consistent improvements on your own performance will serve you better in the long run than trying to keep up with someone else and getting demotivated.
Learn to Breathe Properly
Learning correct breathing techniques for exercise is very important, particularly when you’re starting again after a period of absence because you have a chance to reset old habits and get started again on the right foot. Some experts might recommend using a 3:2 breathing pattern if you’re running or cycling, which means breathing in for 3-foot strikes or pedal rotations (left, right left) and then breathing out for two (right, left). It might mean you have to almost re-learn to breathe, but it won’t take long for it to become habit, and you might naturally regress to a 2:1 pattern. Whichever way you learn to breath for cardio or weight training, you should incorporate starting with and continuing with nose breathing for enhancing your athletic performance.
Work Short of Your Limit
It’s not always necessary to work to your breaking point every time you lace up your running shoes or do a gym session. In fact, if you’re getting back into training after a break, you’ll want to stop when you have a half mile, or a few reps left in you. This will help you recover quicker and leave you feeling fresher for your next session. If you work to your limit, you’ll have sore, stiff muscles and might feel discouraged or put in less effort during your next training session.
As you train more and you get fitter, you can increase your exercise intensity and push yourself harder, but always remember to start off slowly and build up to that point to give your body time to adjust to its new exercise routine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.