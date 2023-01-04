3rd Annual Run for H.O.P.E. with Justin Bailey ‘Run’raiser- 45 Miles to Help Kids Eat Healthier
January 14th – HOPE of Winston-Salem is excited to host the 3rd Annual ’45 Miles to HOPE 'Run'Raiser event at HOPEQUARTERS/ Kimberley Park Running Trail, 355 NW Crawford Place on January 14th 2023.
In 2021, Justin Bailey, an avid runner and member of the F3 Fitness Group, contacted HOPE to find out how he could help the organization, by running 43 miles to celebrate his 43rd birthday! After our jaws hit the floor, we coordinated an event right in front of HOPEQUARTERS (355 NW Crawford Place, Winston-Salem), with over 50 Runners, Spectators and Supporters all there to help HOPE of WS make nutritious meals, and fresh local produce accessible to children in food deserts each week. Through a large turnout with Runners, and Individuals showing solidarity in Justin’s mission to help curb food insecurity, together the event raised over $6,000!
This year is the 3rd year of this amazing ‘Run’raiser, where Justin and Runners will be tackling 45 miles of the Kimberley Park trail. The event will be bigger, with food, raffles, games, music, activities for kids and even yoga! 45 Miles to HOPE with Justin is a family-friendly day of fitness, positive energy, and encouragement of healthy body, healthy mind. Plus, through Registrations, Sponsors and Donations, Proceeds will help tackle food insecurity, right here in Winston-Salem.
H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem thanks event Ultramarathoner Sponsor- Bellomy Research: Apparel Sponsor AM Erectors; Sponsor Marzano Capital Group, PLUS Raffle Donors: Fleet Feet Winston-Salem and Clemmons; Village Juice; Bush Hill Coffee Company. Their generosity supports HOPE’s mission to help our people eat, and that no child should go hungry, no matter what their zip code.
HOPE of WS procures, preps, and delivers over 1,000+ meals to children and 3,000 lbs. to parents each weekend. The funds stay local as the need is local. This year Justin is adding 1 more mile for his 45th birthday. In addition, it is HOPE’s own Executive Director, Scott Best’s birthday, so we hope he will join Justin on his run (or run 4.5 miles)!
Register or Sponsor Here and Run a Little or Run a Lot to Help Our People Eat.
H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem was founded in 2014 with the goal of using community-wide volunteer support to prepare and bring nutritious weekend meals to the thousands of children in Forsyth County who are at risk of hunger. Winston-Salem is one of the top cities in the entire United States for hunger in families with children. 1 of every 4 children in North Carolina has insufficient food to meet nutritional needs. With the support of donors, volunteers, and community leaders, so far HOPE has served over 403,000 meals and over 740,000 lbs. of produce. HOPE is looking to expand meals and produce output by making healthier food accessible to those in need. See www.hopews.org, FB= @Hopeofwinstonsalem Instagram= @hope_ws #45milestohope to get involved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.