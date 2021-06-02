There are so many things that fall under the broad categorization of golfing equipment, and five tips cannot possibly cover them all. Yet, the following few pointers will help you avoid the most common problem faced by golfers regarding their most important golfing equipment.
Taking Care of Golf Clubs: A Set of Quick Tips
There are so many variations between woods, irons, and hybrids to choose from, and yet, every club, including the putters, can benefit from similar care routines. Make all your expensive clubs last longer and serve you better with the following tips.
- Carry golf towels in the bag to wipe off water, moisture, and debris from the clubs between turns.
- Carefully clean and wipe all the water/moisture/debris off your clubs, prior to storing them after a game or a practice session as well.
- Clean each club’s handle grip on a regular basis, but always do so gently, so as to not damage the treads.
- When the grips begin to smooth out in patches, come loose, or show signs of cracking, get the club refitted with a new grip.
- Put a head cover on your woods and the putter to protect them from regular/accidental wear and tear.
- When not in use, store all clubs in cool indoor conditions, and diligently avoid leaving them in the trunk.
- Inspect all used clubs for slight, but unnatural bends, curves, tilts, dents, and twists, after each session.
- Off-balance shafts will completely throw you off your game, so change them if you detect even a slight change in angle.
Golf Carts: Common Problems & Solutions
Golf carts are not just convenient, but they can also be quite versatile for uses even beyond golf. However, just like any other vehicle, golf carts will break down without proper care as well. Let’s look at some of the most common problems with golf carts and their potential solutions next.
Bumpy rides – If you can feel all the bumps while driving through the course, it is a sign that something is wrong with one or more parts of the vehicle’s shock absorption system. Check the shocks, coil-over suspension, struts, and leaf spring to know which ones need a replacement.
Hardened steering – All joints of a golf cart must be lubricated annually or bi-annually, depending on usage. If your steering wheel feels harder to rotate, the cart needs immediate and professional lubrication.
Noisy engine – A noisy engine, vibrating carts (while standing still), and dark, smoky exhaust fumes indicate that the golf cart has not had an oil change for quite some time. This is absolutely detrimental to your golf cart motor’s overall lifetime, so avoid getting to that point by changing the engine oil every 600 miles or so.
Taking Care of Golf Shoes: Make them Last
Golf carts are not the cleanest of places when it rains. During those times, it is your selection of golf shoes that will help you to stay balanced, even when the conditions are slippery, muddy, and downright dirty! Keep the following tips in mind and your golf shoes should serve you for many years to come:
- Apply water in small trickles to loosen hardened mud if present.
- When hardened mud and debris is pooled and caked in mounds, poke it with a small wooden stick after applying water, till the lumps break off.
- Use a toothbrush or a dedicated golf shoe cleaning brush to gently clean between the cleats.
- Check the cleats for significant wear after every session/match and change them out before the damage gets too bad.
- Never store them while they are still wet and polish the pair every once in a while.
Even some of the richest golfers in the world would rather spend more money on keeping their present set of perfectly fitting golf shoes in pristine condition, than risk buying new ones. Some of it is superstition, but more than that, it is about familiarity, fit, and comfort. If you have a few pairs which have served you well for a while now, you too should follow the instructions to make them last for as long as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.