2022 Relay for Life of the Triad to be held at Creekside Park
This spring, Relay for Life of the Triad is bringing its cancer-fighting event to Creekside Park in Archdale on May 13 from 6-10 p.m.
Last year, Relay For Life of Guilford, Randolph, Davidson, Davie and Forsyth Counties combined forces to create a Triad-wide event. The new location will be a more centralized meeting place for the dozens of teams across the region.
“By partnering with our neighboring communities, we’re creating a bigger and better Relay for Life experience,” said Kayla Collins, senior development manager for Relay for Life of the Triad. “Together, we’re committed to celebrating and remembering those who have been affected by cancer and fighting for a brighter future.”
Relay for Life is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society (ACS). The money raised goes toward ACS’ four-pronged approach to defeating cancer: funding research for a cure, providing support services for those affected by the disease, educating the public on prevention and advocating for increased awareness.
Residents from across the Triad are encouraged to create Relay teams with family members, friends, companies, organizations, etc. On the day of the event, teams will host a campsite where they can raise money by doing anything from selling meals to hosting games. Relay For Life of the Triad’s theme this year is “Give Cancer The Boot.” Teams will be decorating their campsite based on a country western theme. There will be entertainment, food, activities for kids, and much more at this event. You don’t want to miss this magical night.
Registration is free and can be completed any time. To register as a Survivor, form a team, or purchase a Luminaria bag, go to www.relayforlife.org/triadnc.
