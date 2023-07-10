2022 Champion Tom Kim Will Defend his Wyndham Championship Title
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Defending champion Tom Kim, who won last year's Wyndham Championship after closing with the lowest final-round score in tournament history, will return to Sedgefield Country Club to defend his title, the tournament announced today. The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6, 2023 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
One year ago, Kim, who is 25th in the current FedExCup point standings and 25th in the Official World Golf Rankings, opened the Wyndham Championship with a quadruple bogey but went onto finish the opening round with a 3-under par 67 to put himself near the lead, and he was tied for the lead through 36 holes. In the final round, Kim tied Brandt Snedeker’s front-side scoring record making the turn with an 8-under par 27 on his way to a final-round 61 and a five-stroke victory setting the tournament record for lowest final-round score and lowest final-round score by a tournament winner. He became the first player in PGA TOUR history to open with quadruple bogey and go onto win the tournament.
“I’ve never won a golf tournament with a quad,” Kim said after the win last August. “I played great this week. It was hard to stay in the moment in the final round just knowing that I was so close, but I never let my guard down until I holed that putt on 18. I don’t really get a chance to play (much) in the U.S. just because of being new here. For people to call, ‘Let’s Go, Tom’ today was really helpful, and it gave me the energy to keep playing better. This is just a start for me, and I still have so much I want to accomplish. We bought the car, we just need to drive it, so hopefully I keep pushing that pedal.”
Already a six-time winner internationally, Kim became the first player born in the 2000s to win a PGA TOUR event, the youngest winner in Wyndham Championship history at 20 years, one month and 17 days old, the second-youngest PGA TOUR winner since World War II and the first player in PGA TOUR history to open a tournament with a quadruple bogey and go on to win. He is the tournament’s 20th first-time winner, its 20th international winner and the third South Korean champion in tournament history.
“Having Tom back at Sedgefield to defend his title is major news for the Wyndham Championship,” executive director Mark Brazil said. “We all saw the show Tom put on here last year with that final-round 61, and with what he did at the Presidents Cup last year, it’s been fun to watch him become an international sensation. I know he’s looking forward to returning to Sedgefield, and I hope our fans will give him a huge defending champion welcome.”
After winning the Wyndham Championship, Kim debuted in the FedExCup point standings at No. 34, secured his PGA TOUR card and moved into the FedExCup Playoffs. After missing the TOUR Championship, he represented the International Team in the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte. While the United States team won the event, Kim led the international squad, and his youthful enthusiasm made him an almost instant international superstar moving up to No. 15 in the Official World Golf Rankings at that time. Now a resident of Dallas, Kim earned his second PGA TOUR victory last fall at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.
