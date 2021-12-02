2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament All-Session Ticket Books Now On Sale
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – All-session ticket books for the 2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, set for March 2-6 at Greensboro Coliseum, are now on sale.
All-session ticket books, which include tickets for all 14 games of the five-day tournament for $99, are available at www.ticketmaster.com.
Four ACC Women’s Basketball teams are currently ranked among the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, including No. 2 NC State, No. 10 Louisville, No. 24 Notre Dame and No. 25 Florida State. ACC Women’s Basketball also has three unbeatens teams headlined by Duke (6-0), North Carolina (6-0) and Wake Forest (7-0).
The 2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will mark the 45th edition of the nation’s longest running women’s basketball conference championship. It will mark the 22nd time in the last 23 years the Greensboro Coliseum has hosted the event.
For more information on ACC women’s basketball, visit theACC.com or follow ACC women’s basketball on Twitter @accwbb.
2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Greensboro Coliseum (March 2-6)
TICKET PRICES: $99, All-session book
First Round – Wednesday, March 2
Game 1: No. 12 Seed vs No. 13 Seed – 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 10 Seed vs No. 15 Seed – 3:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 11 Seed vs No. 14 Seed – 6:30 p.m.
Second Round - Thursday, March 3
Game 4: No. 5 Seed vs Game 1 winner – 11 a.m.
Game 5: No. 8 Seed vs No. 9 Seed – 2 p.m.
Game 6: No. 7 Seed vs Game 2 winner – 6 p.m.
Game 7: No. 6 Seed vs Game 3 winner – 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals - Friday, March 4
Game 8: No. 4 Seed vs Game 4 winner – 11 a.m.
Game 9: No. 1 Seed vs Game 5 winner – 2 p.m.
Game 10: No. 2 Seed vs Game 6 winner – 6 p.m.
Game 11: No. 3 Seed vs Game 7 winner – 8 p.m.
Semifinals – Saturday, March 5
Game 12: Semifinal 1 – Noon
Game 13: Semifinal 2 – 2:30 p.m.
Championship – Sunday, March 6
Game 14: Winners of semifinal contests – Noon
