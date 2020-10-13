GAC to host both NCAA Women’s & Men’s Championships in 2021
The NCAA has announced the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) has been selected to host the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships. The Championships will be held March 24-27, 2021, marking the first time the GAC will host this prestigious event.
“The Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Committee is thrilled that Greensboro Aquatic Center was approved as the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships site,’’ said Katie LeGrand, committee chair and assistant athletics director for compliance at Villanova. “The committee agreed that the venue is the best option for the championship, given the size of the facility and the amenities for our student-athletes at this location. From the deck and additional pool space to available options for student-athlete and spectator spacing, Greensboro Aquatic Center has proven to be a great venue as it has hosted many national and international swimming competitions.”
The GAC had previously been selected to host the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, which will take place March 17-20.
“The NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships is an event we have pursued since the GAC opened in 2011,” said GAC Manager Susan Braman. “To be able to host the Women’s Championship and Men’s Championship over back-to-back weeks will be a historic opportunity for us. We can’t wait to welcome the top collegiate swimmers and divers to our state-of-the-art venue.”
The GAC has a long history of hosting NCAA championship events, including the Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships in 2015. The GAC has also hosted the NCAA Division II Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championships in 2018 and NCAA Division III Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving National Championships in 2016 and 2019.
The Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau estimates the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships will bring a combined total of $3M in economic impact to the region.
