July 17, 2021
Dear Golf Players,
Headed into our final line-up for the Annual Fund-Raising Golf Tournament, we still have a few slots for players. Please see the details below for the list of events that will be taking place during the 24th , 25th and the 26st of July. Or visit our website at www.sitinmovement.org for the calendar of events.
We will host the pairing party on Saturday, July 24, following by a live band on February One Place, just outside of the Museum. The private pairing party will be held in the lobby of the Museum starting at 6:30pm until 8:00pm and will include a silent auction. The Retro Band will take the stage on Elm Street at 8:30pm. All players and a guest will be admitted to the dance party free of charge with two beverage tickets.
On Sunday, July 25 at 6:00 p.m., we will continue our series, “Conversations in the Streets” as we commemorate the 61st Anniversary of the End of the Sit-Ins. The event will be hosted by sit-in participants from 1960 who will lead us in group conversations about, then, now and a stronger future to leave behind.
To close out the week of events, registration for the Tournament will open on Monday, July 26 at 7:30 a.m., with a putting contest for those needing to warm up, followed by tee time an 8:30 a.m. This fundraising event concludes with an awards ceremony and lunch at the Forest Oaks Club House. We welcome you and your team, or other representatives from your organization, to join us on the golf course in a day of enjoyment at Forest Oaks Golf Course. We will have both, male and female teams playing, so gather your team and register today! This event is a time for you to join neighbors and friends for a great game of golf, while honoring a legend who helped transform our community – 61 years ago, to the day; you will also be helping the all-volunteer golf committee raise the necessary funds to continue to support the International Civil Rights Center & Museum — with a focus on educational programs and community engagement.
Time is winding down, so please let the committee hear from you so that they can finalize planning for a successful event that benefits the community at large and shows your support for this valuable Museum in our community.
Additional information can also be found on the events calendar of our website at www.sitinmovement.org, or you may contact me by telephone at (336) 274-9199, or via e-mail me at Info@sitinmovement.org. Your support is important to the continued success of the International Civil Rights Museum and its future, so please let me hear from you today.
Sincerely,
John Swaine, CEO
International Civil Rights Center
& Museum
134 South Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
334-274-9199, Ext. 239
