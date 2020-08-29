This event will serve as a selection event for the FINA World Cup
The 2020 USA Diving Winter National Championships will be held December 15-20, 2020 at Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) in Greensboro, N.C . See schedule here.
"We are excited to return to national competition this winter in Greensboro,” said USA Diving High Performance Director, Dan Laak. “The GAC is a world-class facility and we cannot wait to showcase our nation’s best divers as they compete to represent Team USA at the FINA World Cup and beyond.”
The event will bring nearly 150 of the nation’s best divers to Greensboro, who also hosted this event in 2012 and 2017, as they compete for 10 national titles. Additionally, the winter nationals will be a selection event to determine which divers the United States sends to the 2021 FINA World Cup, which is the final opportunity to qualify quota spots for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
“The Greensboro Aquatic Center is thrilled to have the opportunity to host the 2020 USA Diving Winter National Championships,” said GAC manager Susan Braman. “We have been fortunate to host numerous USA Diving championships in recent years and we’re excited to welcome them back to Greensboro for this elite competition.”
