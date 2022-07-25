2020 U.S. Open Champion and Former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem accepts wild card to play Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JULY 25, 2022) – The Winston-Salem Open is excited to announce U.S. Open Champion Dominic Thiem has accepted a wild card into the 2022 main draw.
Thiem, 28, is making his way back up the rankings after suffering a tear in his right wrist in June 2021. The Austrian achieved a career-high ranking of No. 3 and remained in the Top 5 until his injury.
Thiem came back from two sets down in the 2020 U.S. Open final against German Alexander Zverev to win his first major title in a fifth set tie break (2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6). He has an additional 16 ATP titles to his name, including one in Indian Wells where he defeated five-time champion Roger Federer in the final (3-6, 6-3, 7-5).
Thiem is only one of two players with at least five career wins over Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The other player is Andy Murray.
“Having Dominic join our 2022 field is fantastic news for tennis in the Triad and really for tennis fans everywhere. So many people are thrilled to see him on his way back to playing his best tennis after that tough injury,” says Tournament Director Jeff Ryan.
The last time Thiem was in Winston-Salem was 10 years ago when he lost in the first round of qualifying (to Ernest Gulbis 4-6, 3-6).
“Obviously, Dominic has grown a lot in this last decade, as has our event. We feel it’s just the preparation he needs to return to New York for the Open, where he’s obviously had his best results at the slams,” Ryan added.
The full list of players for the 2022 event will be released later this week, and the remaining wild cards will be confirmed in early August. Kei Niskikori of Japan has already accepted one of the other wild cards.
Tickets for the Winston-Salem Open are on sale now via winstonsalemopen.com.
About the Winston-Salem Open
The Winston-Salem Open is an award-winning ATP World Tour 250 event and a 501(c)4 not-for-profit based in Winston-Salem, N.C. It hosts a 48-player draw in singles and 16 teams in doubles. The 2022 event will take place from August 20 through 27 at the Wake Forest University Tennis Complex with prize money totaling more than $717,505. It serves as the men’s finale of the summer-long US Open Series during the week prior to the US Open. For more information and the latest updates, please visit any of the following resources:
About the US Open Series
The US Open Series serves as a true “regular season” of summer tennis in North America, linking WTA and ATP Tour tournaments to the US Open. Featuring a cohesive weekly viewing schedule, as well as comprehensive outreach and grassroots engagement initiatives, the Series serves as a vital platform to promote and grow the game of tennis in person and at home. Fans can follow along all summer as today’s top champions go head-to-head with tomorrow’s emerging stars, while each tournament engages its local community with a variety of programs geared toward showcasing and promoting the game to new and existing fans.
About The ATP
As a global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. We entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at the most prestigious tournaments, and inspire the next generation of fans and players. From the ATP Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and Pepperstone ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead towards the Nitto ATP Finals, the prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the world’s top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams, the tournament also sees the official crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.
