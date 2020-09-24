For 37 years, the Breeders' Cup has existed, giving thrilling horse racing matches every year. Although it's one of the youngest horse racing tournaments in the United States, it’s considered one of the richest and popular racing games worldwide. Every year, the Breeder's Cup can highlight up to $6 million pot prize.
This year, the Breeders' Cup 2020 horses will take place on November 6 and 7, 2020. Highlighting ten horse racing fixtures to compose the two-day event, it will surely give tremendous opportunities for all horse racing fans. Out of the ten segments, the Breeders' Cup Classic is the most significant, serving as the concluding event.
Today, the Breeders' Cup Classic will showcase the ten strongest colts who dazzled in the Triple Crown races this year. With a glaring $6-million jackpot prize and huge breeders' cup 2020 giveaways, let's meet the ten contenders who will vie for this year's Breeders' Cup Classic title.
Maximum Security (+400)
Currently earning at least +400 Breeders' Cup Classic, Maximum Security tops the favorite horse's poll to win this title. Although he settled at the 17th place in the Kentucky Derby, he won significant races since birth. His huge title wins this year include the Pacific Classic Stakes, San Diego Handicap, and Saudi Handicap.
Tiz The Law (+600)
After his huge upset in the Derby and settling only as a runner-up, Tiz the Law will also work for the Breeders' Cup Classic this year. Although he will still run in the Preakness Stakes, he’s now the second rank earning +600. Looking back, Tiz The Law was a Belmont Stakes superstar and a Travers Stakes hero.
Charlatan (+1000)
After being out on the Triple Crown road this year due to an ankle injury, Charlatan is returning in the Breeders' Cup Classic this November. According to his owner, Starlight Racing, Charlatan is looking healthy and will be back in training. After placing in the 9th spot for the Arkansas Derby, the Breeders' Cup might be his way to redeem what he had missed in the Triple Crown.
Tom's d'Etat (+1100)
Tom's d'Etat is also one of the most accomplished racehorses since birth. Although he didn’t participate in the U.S. Triple Crown, he saved his energy to compete in the Breeders' Cup Classic, where he currently earns a +1100. Some of Tom's d'Etat racing achievements include Stephen Foster Stakes (1st), Clark Stakes (1st), Hagyard Fayette Stakes (1st), and Oaklawn Mile Stakes (1st).
Uncle Chuck (+1200)
Garnering +1200 Breeders' Classic, Uncle Chuck is taking the fifth rank. As the son of Uncle Mo, this colt has only worked in two stakes races since birth. He first attended the Los Alamitos Derby on July 4, where he won the title. After that, he joined the Travers Stakes and settled in 6th place.
Monomoy Girl (+1400)
If you are looking for a well-accomplished horse who nailed many stakes races this since birth, Monomoy Girl is the name to trust. This colt will be heading to the Breeders' Cup with an impressive resume. Monomoy Girl's titles this year include La Troienne Stakes and Ruffian Stakes. She was also last year's winner for the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff and Kentucky Oaks.
Honor A.P. (+1400)
After placing fourth in the Kentucky Derby, Honor A.P. is heading to the Preakness Stakes. After that, he will also join the roster for the Breeders' Cup Classic, taking a +1400 in the ranking. His Preakness Stakes results will determine whether he will be a big favorite or an underdog in the upcoming Breeders' Cup Challenge.
Improbable (+1400)
Bob Baffert made history in the Kentucky Derby this year, tallying the most trainer wins after Authentic won the tournament. He does his best every year by sending the best horses in the field. In the upcoming Breeders' Cup Classic, he will send Improbable, who was a Whitney Stakes hero and a Hollywood Gold Cup Stakes superstar.
Benbatl (+1600)
Hailing all the way from Great Britain, Benbatl is taking a stint in this year's Breeders' Cup Classic. Today, he earned +1600 settling at the 8th spot. Looking into his racing form, Benbatl accomplished twelve racing starts since birth. Some of his achievements were Saudi Cup (3rd), Al Maktoum Challenge (1st), and Singspiel Stakes (1st).
Tacitus (+1600)
Garnering the 10th place with a +1600 in the Breeders' Cup Classic ranking, Tacitus is surely not missing this racing show. This colt started his journey this year in the Saudi Cup and ended up in 5th place. After that, he competed in America's prominent horse racing games like Oaklawn Handicap (4th), Suburban Stakes (1st), and Woodward Handicap (2nd).
Takeaway
As one of the most anticipated horse racing tournaments in the U.S., the Breeders' Cup Classic is surely giving a thrilling show this season. With the ten horses above who now tops the current poll ranking, you must start to know them better to pick a deserving horse when this racing game begins.
