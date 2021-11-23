12th Hunger Games Lacrosse Event
The 12th annual Stick it to Hunger Charity Lacrosse Classic will be held on the weekend of December 4-5 at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville. Adult men and adult and high school women will play on Saturday, with high school boys playing on Sunday.
The annual event, which is organized and hosted by the Triad Blackhawks lacrosse club, receives donations of non-perishable food from each participant and donates all net revenues to local charities. The Blackhawks are teaming with The Salvation Army to collect food for distribution to local food banks.
After collecting a record ten tons of non-perishable food in the 2019 event, COVID-19 required the event to be modified into a food drive that still contributed close to five tons of non-perishable food. “We are looking forward to getting back on the field as well as making an impact on our community with our non-perishable food collection,” said tournament director Hugh Fiery.
This year’s Hunger Games features high school and adult teams and players from counties throughout the Triad and from Raleigh, Charlotte, and Fayetteville. More than twenty teams and over 400 players are expected to participate.
For the first time in event history, women will play in a scrimmage format on Saturday, with expanded women’s participation envisioned in future years.
Admission to the event is free for spectators, and members of the public are encouraged to drop by, make a food donation, and enjoy a day of exciting lacrosse action. More information can be found at www.triadblackhawks.com.
Ivey Redmon Sports Complex is located at 788 Beeson Road in Kernersville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.