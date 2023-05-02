Social Saturday Events to Encourage Traffic to Uptowne and Downtown High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (May 1, 2023) — Forward High Point and Visit High Point will present the inaugural Social Saturday on May 6, from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. The event will feature merchant specials and trolleys in both the Uptowne and Downtown districts.
“We are excited to be partnering with the businesses for the inaugural Social Saturday,” said Rebekah McGee, president of Forward High Point. “We hope this will bring an influx of people to experience all that High Point has to offer.” Both organizations have plans to make this an ongoing event, held the first Saturday of each month, to promote businesses and the new growth in downtown. “We have entertainment, retail, food, and drink to provide a fun and enjoyable experience for locals and visitors alike. The trolley will provide additional connectivity to neighboring points of interest to explore,” said Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point.
In the stadium area, guests can take advantage of the Catalyst Social District and stroll from shop to shop with a beverage. In addition to store and restaurant specials, there will be community activities which will change monthly. Trolleys will operate from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. to assist with parking. Refer to the downtownhighpoint.org website for updated information.
Participating locations include 1614 Drinks Music Billiards, The Blooming Board, Blue Bourbon Jacks, Brown Truck Brewery, COHAB Space, Collier Optical, Fallen in Love Bridal, Frady's Taphouse, Golden Oldies, High Point Arts Council, High Point Rockers, High Point Theatre, HP Trousers, Monkee's of HP, Paddled South Brewing Co., Plank Street Tavern, Simon Jewelers, Stock + Grain Assembly Food Hall, Sunrise Books, The Art Gallery (TAG), The Cottage HP, The House of Vacuums, Watchlady JB.
For additional information, please visit downtownhighpoint.org or visithighpoint.com.
About Visit High Point:
Visit High Point is the official destination management and marketing organization that positions High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans. We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point, a non-profit 501 c 6 organization, is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No local taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.visithighpoint.com.
About Forward High Point:
The mission of Forward High Point is to transform Downtown High Point into an extraordinary and vibrant destination to live, work, study and play. Founded in July of 2016, Forward High Point is a Non-Profit Organization who’s purpose and focus is redeveloping downtown beyond the Furniture Market, for the current and future residents and visitors of High Point. Following the National Main Street model, using a four-point approach to revitalization (Organization, Design, Promotion & Economic Restructuring) Forward High Point is a PRO-ACTIVE agent for change, bringing exciting new opportunities to downtown. Through the development of economic initiatives and innovative projects, we are working every day to move our city forward into the future. With each new venture, we are actively taking strides to transform downtown High Point into a vibrant destination, to live, work, study and play.
