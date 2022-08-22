Six Motivation-Building Tips We All Need
Nobody likes the thought of their dreams slipping away, but often, lacking the motivation we need to get moving on our goals can lead to feelings of helplessness and frustration. The good news is that building motivation is a process, and there are some handy daily habits that you can introduce to keep yourself moving forward. In this guide, we’ll be bringing you the top six motivation-building tips that we use ourselves when we need that extra push.
Set Clear Goals
First things first, to build motivation you need to set the right goals. Using the SMART goal setting system is a good way to do this – these goals should be:
S – Specific (Keep things simple, with a clear end result)
M – Measurable (Have a clear, structured way to measure your results)
A – Attainable (Make sure you have the resources and ability to feasibly achieve them)
R – Relevant (They should be realistic, and fit your overall journey)
T – Timely (Try to set goals that are time-sensitive – this will keep motivation high)
By creating goals in this way, you can keep your enthusiasm high, and by realistically reviewing them regularly, you can double check that you’re on the right track, which makes staying motivated a lot easier.
Surround Yourself with Positivity
Another key element of motivation building is surrounding yourself with positivity as much as you can. Happiness is contagious, and there’s a reason why the most successful people approach life with positivity – it works!
Join a Support Group
Having support on hand when things get tough is priceless in any area of life, but if you join a support group specific to your goals, this is an amazing way to build your motivation and keep you accountable. For instance, if you’re saving money for a house, then joining a budgeting or saving group on social media lets you make new friends, share your story, and feel supported during challenging periods.
Eat Healthily
How we treat our body makes a big difference to our mental health and eating healthily is vital if you want to keep your motivation high. A stable, varied diet plays a key role in your overall wellbeing by improving heart health, as well as maintaining normal blood pressure and an optimal BMI score. It’s true what they say – a healthy body is a healthy mind.
Use a Dopamine Supplement
Dubbed the ‘happy hormone’, dopamine is released by the brain when we experience something pleasurable, like good food, exercise or the completion of a difficult task. However, if you’re facing mental health difficulties, your brain might not release dopamine normally, so you might need to take matters into your own hands, and invest in supplements to boost your dopamine levels – natural supplements increase your dopamine and regulate your hormones so that you can stay upbeat and motivated day in, day out.
Be Patient
Finally, one of the best ways to build motivation is to work on staying patient and focusing on the long-haul. Most goals cannot be achieved overnight and require months if not years of consistent progress to yield results. This isn’t to say that they aren’t worth pursuing, though! Understanding that your goals will take time, but are perfectly achievable, thanks in part to the SMART goal setting system, will help you keep the end in sight and stay motivated during more difficult periods.
Staying motivated to achieve your goals can be tough, especially if you face setbacks. However, building motivation is something that we can all work on, and by following the top tips that we use, you can do this successfully. Before you know it, you’ll be celebrating at the finish line!
