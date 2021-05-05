A home should be a haven, a refuge where you can feel safe and comfortable. It’s a place that you can make your own and not have to worry about unwanted guests like e pests such as rodents. Few things can make you feel more uneasy than spotting mice in your house or detecting evidence that they’ve made a home in your place. For something so small, mice can evoke feelings of dread and fear. But mice can also present health hazards, not to mention they are embarrassing to have on your property. There are ways to effectively banish mice from your home, once you’ve identified that they are there. Fortunately, there are clues to confirm your suspicions.
You See Mice Droppings
Like any animal, mice will leave their waste behind — often right out in the open. Fresh droppings are black and moist. Over time, they will dry out and turn gray. Droppings usually turn up near food sources, so you could spot them in or near cupboards, pantries, drawers, and packages. If you see large quantities of droppings in a particular area, it’s a good bet that there’s a nest nearby. Be careful not to touch the waste with bare hands or let young children get close to the droppings. Mice feces can carry harmful viruses.
There Is Evidence of Nests
Mice will build nests for their young, usually in hidden areas such as inside your walls or behind large appliances. However, signs of the nest could be visible throughout the house. Mice use plant matter, shredded paper, or pieces of fabric to build their nests. If you spot clumps of these items strewn about, there’s a good chance a mouse has built or is building a nest in your home.
Your Cat Is Unusually Curious
Cats can be some of the best rodent exterminators, and they can also be excellent rodent detectors. Their keen sense of smell can pick up on the odors that mice leave behind. Your cat may seem particularly interested in a certain corner or under a stove or refrigerator. When your cat starts pawing in these areas and acting in an excited manner, investigate the area for mice.
You Hear Scratching in the Walls
Late at night, when your house is otherwise quiet, you may hear mice scurrying about in the walls. This can make you feel nervous or anxious, but it can also be confirmation that you have rodent issues. You might also hear the mice scratching the walls or in the ceiling. This can be persistent or sporadic.
You See Holes in Food Packages
To keep mice out of your home, you should store food in secure places. Better yet, keep food in air-tight, sealed, plastic containers, as this will prevent mice from getting into it. However, if you have packaged food in open areas, you may see signs that mice have been helping themselves. Mice will chew right through ziploc bags and cardboard boxes, eating just about anything that you have on shelves. You may even see crumbs of food scattered on the floor in the kitchen or storage areas because mice can be messy eaters.
You Find Teeth Marks
With their razor-sharp teeth, mice love to chew on just about anything. If mice are staying in your place, you’re prone to find teeth marks on walls, wooden furniture, cables, and cords. These could be located at any area in your home, especially in more concealed, less-used parts of the house.
You Smell an Awful Odor
Mice leave behind a distinctive smell. People describe it as musky or even similar to urine. Often, the smell is strongest in pantries, cabinets, drawers, and in dark corners of the basement or laundry rooms. You may even smell evidence of mice along baseboards, as the rodents will mark their territory in these areas.
You See a Mouse in Action
Of course, the most obvious sign of mice in the house is literally seeing one. Mice are not easy to spot, as they prefer to avoid humans and household pets. You may only catch a glimpse of one dashing along the walls from place to place. Commonly, people will see dead mice. If you spot a dead one in your home, it likely has living relatives nearby in your house.
No one wants to discover mice in the house. It can make you feel like moving out. The good news is that the best pest control companies in Greensboro, NC can remove mice altogether and even keep them from returning. You can also find traps and poisons at your local grocery or home improvement store. Once you find these signs that mice have entered your home, take immediate and appropriate action so you can live rodent-free again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.