We tend to think that stalking only happens in movies, on TV, or to people in a town or city far away from us because we hear about it on the news. The reality is that stalkers are more common than you think. Many people could be suffering from a stalker and not even realize that it’s the case, brushing it off as something harmless until a line is crossed. The warning signs are always there, we just have to be aware of them and admit to ourselves that we can be followed, we can be stalked, and sometimes, things can go wrong if we don’t put a stop to it.
There’s a problem with pop culture today, especially in drama series, where stalking is presented as normal, dating behavior, even as a sign of infatuation and love. The one being stalked is often portrayed as being stuck up and arrogant, with the idea that they’re too good for the “underdog” character in the series, for example. In real life, this can often lead to us feeling bad for saying no, or to feeling bad for not allowing others to cross our boundaries.
What is stalking? Stalking is a pattern of behavior or acts that could – in isolation – seem harmless or non-criminal. This is exactly why we tend to overlook these acts until they start to become bigger problems in our lives. Stalking is also grossly underreported. What are the signs of a stalker? Read on to know if you’re being followed or stalked.
Knowing Details about You Before You Provide Them
We all scroll through people’s profiles on Facebook or Instagram. It could be our friends, friends of our friends, or the really interesting posts of someone who offers great content through their statuses or posts. Scrolling through profiles is one thing, but things start to take a turn towards the concerning when a date or interested party seems to know everything about you and your personal relationships before you’d had such conversations with them. Yes, sometimes we’ve forgotten to set some of our check-ins to private, but it should raise an eyebrow when the other person knows exactly where you were on a given day, or what your past relationships were like and who they were with. This is just one sign of someone who displays stalker behavior. It should make you consider checking your privacy settings and turning them up, ensuring that only those who you allow to view your posts can do so.
They’re Always Contacting You
Sometimes you’re just not on the same page as the other person. This happens, so don’t feel bad about it! You could have been on a date and the other person developed feelings for you while you didn’t feel any sparks on your side. Or someone thought that the two of you really hit it off at a party, in a purely platonic way, as friends. They might think that the two of you are best friends, but you just didn’t feel it and you’d rather not become closer friends with that person.
They keep calling you. When you don’t answer their calls, they message you. If you don’t reply to their messages or DMs, they might even begin to post messages publicly on your timeline. Do you see how this could spiral? For many people, it played out just this way. Constant contact like this is often an early sign of stalking since stalkers feel like they need to know what you’re doing at all times. With tech today, this becomes a lot easier for them to do. If this is something you’re experiencing, look up their name and number that they’re calling you with on Nuwber to check what other numbers might be registered to them. This would help if you’re being harassed and want to preemptively block their other numbers, email addresses, or social media accounts from getting to you.
Always Checking Up on You
It’s a classic sign of a stalker – knowing where you are and what you’re doing at all times. Whether it’s a friend or a romantic partner, this is unhealthy behavior which shows that the other person wants to exert extreme control over. They’ll often pitch up at places that you’re at, even if you haven’t invited them to do so but you might have shared your location in a post on social media or through apps. It’s tied strongly to the previous sign. Often, stalkers who have been trying to contact you without success begin to move towards this behavior which begins to get even more dangerous.
They Give Gifts When Confronted About Their Behavior
If you feel uncomfortable with someone’s behavior as it crosses boundaries by making you feel suffocated and paranoid about your safety or how such behavior could spiral, they’re probably exhibiting strong stalker tendencies. If you’ve confronted a stalker about their behavior (like those behaviors mentioned above), some stalkers do, in fact, get the message. For the most part, however, they don’t, and will look for other ways to get in contact with you through their obsessive behavior.
Once confronted about how you’re not happy with their behavior towards you, many stalkers will shower you with gifts as an apology. Their other tactics were not fruitful, so they will attempt to elicit a response from you – any response – by sending gifts your way.
Threatening You or Behaving Violently
A common tactic for stalkers is using violence or threats towards you, especially when you’ve batted away their advances and haven’t acted favorably towards them. This extends to damaging your property or burgling your home and stealing intimate belongings. If this is the case, there are some serious boundaries that have been crossed and it needs to be reported to the police immediately.
