Shakespeare on air

The School of Drama and the School of Design & Production at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts will present an audio production of William Shakespeare’s immortal drama Henry V, which will premiere Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and run on-demand thereafter. Although the original play was set in 1415, this is a modern-day interpretation, running approximately two-and-a-half hours, in two acts.
School of Drama faculty member Sara Becker will direct the production, which will be performed by third- and fourth-year acting students, while graduate and undergraduate students from the School of Design & Production’s sound design program will produce the play’s original soundtrack under the leadership of faculty members Jason Romney and Lindsay Jones.
Fourth-year drama student Jason Gill assumes the title role, following in the footsteps of such luminaries as Ralph Richardson, Richard Burton, Timothy Dalton, Jude Law, and Ian Holm – all of whom performed the role on stage. Laurence Olivier and Kenneth Branagh played Henry both on stage and on film, with Olivier nominated for the Academy Award as Best Actor in the 1944 version and Branagh nominated for Best Actor and Best Director in the 1989 version.
Having previously been the voice and text coach for earlier productions with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the Guthrie Theater/The Acting Company, and Classical Theater Company of Houston, this marks Becker’s debut directing the timeless tale.
“Every time I come back to this play, it hits me in a new way,” she said. “That’s the thing about classics – they can be a real mirror for what is happening now. We watch Henry grow up and become an inclusive leader for all of England. He is able to unite the country to say ‘We are England.’ It’s a really powerful message right now.”
The cast includes fourth-year students Zion Jang, Jane Cooper, and Lawrence Davis, as well as third-year students Andrew Hovey, Darby McDonough, Matias De La Flor, Isabelle Bushue, Jacob Moskovitz, and Briana Middleton – many playing multiple roles.
“With such a boldly theatrical story such as Henry V, our students continue an amazing tradition of actually creating theater for an audience,” said Jones, a 2020 Tony-nominated composer and sound designer. “I love podcasts as much as the next person, but sometimes they seem to come from an objective and distanced perspective that allows a listener to choose how much they become absorbed by the experience. With an established and dramatic play like Henry V, our students must not only embrace the fact that they are creating a theatrical environment, but they must continue the tradition of immersing an audience so completely into the story that they suspend their disbelief and sit on the edge of their seats in the listening experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.