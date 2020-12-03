Charity Softball Game in October Raised Funds for Local Organizations
HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers, in conjunction with their stadium restaurant The Pitchin’ Kitchen, raised $4,000 on Friday, October 30th during a charity softball game between the High Point Police and Fire Departments. The socially distanced event benefitted charities for each department, Angels in Blue for the HPPD and the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation for the HPFD.
Through a partnership with Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat, all ticket sales and a portion of merchandise/food and beverage sales at Truist Point during the game were able to be directly added to the donation amount. Each organization received a check in the amount of $2,000, which was presented during Thanksgiving week by Heimall and the Rockers mascot, HYPE.
“Congratulations to the High Point Fire Department on the win and to all who helped put on a tremendous event,” said High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud. “Thank you to the High Point Rockers for hosting this game for two great causes; HPPD’s Angels in Blue and HPFD’s NC Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The funds collected for these two organizations will be put to great use. What a great way to end 2020! We look forward to doing this again next year and for many years to come."
“The Charity Softball game was a homerun for the two charities involved,” said High Point Fire Chief Thomas Reid. “The North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation is instrumental in assisting families and fire departments at the critical time when a firefighter dies in the line of duty. Thanks to the Rockers, sponsors, and all who supported us in this great cause.”
This event occurred while following all state, local, and CDC recommended guidelines including social distancing, temperature checks, wearing masks, and more. While the Rockers await a schedule for 2021, plans are already in the works to host the next charity softball game next fall. More information will be released on the team’s website and social media platforms when it becomes available.
About High Point Baseball, Inc
High Point Baseball aka the High Point Rockers began their inaugural season in the Atlantic League in 2019 with their home opener on May 2, in a brand new approximately $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point, originally named BB&T Point. Enhancing the rich baseball history in North Carolina, High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America. High Point Baseball is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, affordable family entertainment experiences for the Triad of North Carolina. With seven players having their contract purchased and earning the 2019 Ballpark of the Year as well as Mascot of the Year (HYPE, The Rocking Horse), the High Point Rockers have built a fun and competitive atmosphere in both High Point and the Atlantic League.
About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)
The ALPB is a Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Through its partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment and collaborates on marketing and technology initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.
