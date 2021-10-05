ROBERT EARL KEEN’S CHRISTMAS SHOW – DECEMBER 2, 8PM
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8, AT NOON
ALSO ON SALE: CTG’S THE WIZARD OF OZ AND MORE
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro announces Robert Earl Keen’s Christmas Show on Thursday, December 2, at 8pm, presented with Greenefields Productions. Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, October 8, at noon.
Also now on sale are Laura Jane Vincent with Ashley Virginia and Cactus Black in The Crown on November 5, CTG’s 26th Annual Production of The Wizard of Oz November 13 through 21, and The Hip-Hop Orchestra on January 15.
ROBERT EARL KEEN’S CHRISTMAS SHOW
Thursday, December 2, 8pm
Presented with Greenefields Productions
Tickets on sale Friday, October 8, at noon
"The road goes on forever …" It's not always easy to sum up a career - let alone a life's ambition - so succinctly, but those five words from Robert Earl Keen's calling-card anthem do just that. You can complete the lyric with the next five words - the ones routinely shouted back at Keen by thousands of fans a night "and the party never ends!" - just to punctuate the point with a flourish, but it's the part about the journey that gets right to the heart of Keen’s legacy. From the get-go, Keen wanted to write and sing his own songs, and to keep writing and singing them for as long as possible.
"I always wanted to play music, and I always knew that you had to get some recognition in order to continue to play music," Keen says. "But I never thought in terms of getting to be a big star. I thought in terms of having a really, really good career writing good songs, and getting onstage to share a really good time."
Now with 21 records to his name, a band of stellar musicians, and thousands of shows under his belt, there is no end in sight to the road ahead. In July of 2021, POLLSTAR ranked Keen on its Top 20 Global Concert Tours, proof that he has blazed a peer, critic, and fan-lauded trail that's earned him living legend and pioneer status in the Americana music world.
Tickets are $30, $35, $45, or $55, depending on location, or $75 for limited premium orchestra pit seating. A $5 processing fee and NC sales tax will be added to each ticket.
NOW ON SALE:
LAURA JANE VINCENT
Friday, November 5, 8pm
WITH ASHLEY VIRGINIA AND CACTUS BLACK
In the Crown at the Carolina
LJV is a performer, multi-instrumentalist, and singer-songwriter. She writes ballads of strength, loss, and triumph featuring stories of those who should know better, but just simply can't help themselves. Her latest album “All These Machines” is available everywhere you stream music. She is also the creator and curator of the twice annual music festival Glendonfest in Moore County, NC. Established in 2016, the event features 25+ regional and national touring acts over two days in the spring and fall.
North Carolina singer/songwriter Ashley Virginia’s style falls somewhere between ’70s country cool, west coast cosmic Americana, and ‘60s rock ‘n’ roll. Her music is built on her ability to share the deeply intimate and terrifying pieces of herself. Virginia’s debut album, “And Life Just Goes On Living” was released August 13, and leans into the theme of mental health and healing.
Winston-Salem’s Cactus Black offers up a mix of garage rock, indie, and Americana, rooted in the storytelling traditions of outlaw country. Their new record, “The Marrow of Our Truth” is a full album, linear tale that follows two orphaned brothers through a botched robbery, and then the aftermath when one brother decides to clean up his act; themes of desperation, sacrifice, transformation, and guilt all wrapped up in a tale of familial devotion to name and blood. The trio have been playing together since 2012, and their live shows span the aural gamut, ranging from delicate acoustic ballads to full throttle desert punk. They are normally accompanied by their coyote stage companion, Gato.
Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. A $3 processing fee and NC sales tax are added to each ticket.
CTG’s THE WIZARD OF OZ November 13 through 21
26th Annual Production
Times vary*
No show in the Triad can ever replicate the joy that Community Theatre of Greensboro audiences feel year after year as they watch more than 100 talented kids, teens, and adults (both on-stage and backstage) present this timeless classic. Welcome in the holiday season with Dorothy and her friends as they take you OVER THE RAINBOW!
Tickets are $10, $15, $20, or $30, depending on location. A $5 processing fee and NC sales tax will be added to each ticket. Group rates are available for parties of 10+ by calling the Box Office at 336-333-2605. $10 student RUSH tickets are available beginning 25 minutes prior to curtain time.
* Saturday, Nov 13, 2 pm
Saturday, Nov 13, 7 pm
Sunday, Nov 14, 2 pm
Friday, Nov 19, 7 pm
Saturday, Nov 20, 2 pm
Sunday, Nov 21, 2 pm
THE HIP-HOP ORCHESTRA
Saturday, January 15, 8pm
When was the last time you witnessed strings, horns, and piano at a Hip-Hop concert? Add to that a party-rocking DJ, a soul-stirring female vocalist, and a fire-breathing MC, and that is a fraction of what you'll see when you catch Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic in action. Combining the raw energy and passion of Hip-Hop, with the beautiful sounds of orchestral accompaniment, The Illharmonic is only the third Hip-Hop group to headline their own performance at the famed Carnegie Hall. The crew will be bringing their usual brand of B-Boy Meets Beethoven to the stage as they make their debut in North Carolina!
Tickets are $20, $25, $30, or $35, depending on location. A $5 processing fee and NC sale tax will be added to each ticket.
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current COVID guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- Proof of full COVID vaccination or negative viral test within 72 hours of event will be required effective October 1, 2021.
- Masks are required in accordance with the Guilford County Commissioners’ updated policy as of August 13, 2021. Everyone over the age of five must wear a face covering. (Concessions can be enjoyed once seated in the auditorium.)
- Social distancing is encouraged.
- Sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
- All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
- Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
Presenting Arts, Preserving History. The Carolina Theatre receives generous support from ArtsGreensboro.
Carolina Theatre . 310 S. Greene Street . Greensboro, NC 27401 . CarolinaTheatre.com
