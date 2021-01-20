Despite the setbacks faced by the Kentucky Derby last year, Churchill Downs Inc. is delighted to announce that the event is back on this year. Not only is the Derby back in the spotlight, but it also announced the 14th President of the track, Mike Anderson, who was the former VP.
From April 30 to May 1, 2021, the Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs, Kentucky. It will once again open the U.S. Triple Crown Series, America's grandest horse racing tournament. It is expected that the horse racing community will see all the new three-year-old colts contending during this event.
However, the road to the Kentucky Derby is quite challenging. The hopefuls need to win Derby trails to help them earn qualifying points. These races happen before the main Run for the Roses settles. Although more than thirty Derby trails are open for a racehorse to join, here are some of the most notable and significant ones, if only because they give out the highest points once a horse places.
Louisiana Derby (100-40-20-10)
The Louisiana Derby is a Grade 2 Stakes race happening at FairGrounds on March 20, 2021. The winner will earn 100-Derby qualifying points, 4o points for second place, 20 points for third place, and 10 points for fourth place. This trail holds a purse prize of $1,000,000.
Jeff Ruby Steaks (100-40-20-10)
The Jeff Ruby Stakes is happening on March 27, 2021, at Turfway Park, Florence, Kentucky. The points system of the winning entries runs from 100 to 20. It is a Grade 3 race where Derby hopefuls should accomplish a 9-furlong running distance. The winning entry can expect the prize at stake to be at $202,420.
Florida Derby (100-40-20-10)
All three-year-old colts hoping to enter the Kentucky Derby must also pass the Florida Derby. This racing show takes place on March 27, 2021, at Gulfstream Park. The same points ranking is used to award points to the winning entries. The Florida Derby is a Grade 1 competition, and horses will vie for the million-dollar purse prize.
UAE Derby (100-40-20-10)
Taking the horses to overseas arenas, the UAE Derby is the newest addition to the annual Derby trails. With the same point system, the horses should saddle in the 1 3/16 mile running-distance. On March 27, 2021, this racing show will happen at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, with a purse prize of $2,500,000.
Santa Anita Derby (100-40-20-10)
On April 3, 2021, the Santa Anita Derby will be another marked trail at Santa Anita Park. With a prize at stake of $400,000, the horses have to run through a 1⅛ mile running-distance. The racehorse will gain points based on the point system stated above if able to place.
Wood Memorial Stakes (100-40-20-10)
The Wood Memorial Stakes is another Grade 2 racing event that is part of the Kentucky Derby trail. This event is set to happen on April 3, 2021, at Aqueduct Racetrack, Queens, New York. The horses have to vie for the same points acquisition and a winning prize of $750,000. Also, the colts have to compete in a 1⅛ mile dirt track distance.
Arkansas Derby (100-40-20-10)
Filling-up the final list of the most significant Derby trails in the Arkansas Derby. It will settle at Oaklawn Park on April 10, 2021. The horses will joust in a 1⅛ mile dirt track as it is considered a Grade 1 stakes event. The Arkansas Derby holds a prize of $1,000,000.
Risen Star Division (50-20-10-5)
Popularly known as the Risen Star Stakes, this Derby trail is bound to happen on February 13, 2021, at FairGrounds. The winner earns 50 points, 20 points for the second-place, and so on. This is a Grade 2 event where horses have to compete in a 1⅛ mile dirt track. The Risen Star Division holds a prize of $400, 000.
Fountain of Youth (50-20-10-5)
The $400,000 Derby trail will happen on February 27, 2021, at Gulfstream Park. The Fountain of Youth is a Grade 2 stakes racing show that features Derby hopefuls in a 1 1/16 mile dirt track. The points acquisition runs from 50 to 5 points.
Tampa Bay Derby (50-20-10-5)
Happening at Tampa Bay Downs on March 6, 2021, the Tampa Bay Derby is also part of this year's Derby trail. The horses are competing in a Grade 2 event and run in a 1 1/16 mile dirt track. The purse prize for this competition is $400,000.
Takeaway
As mentioned, the Derby trails play a significant role as it helps the horses to earn a berth for the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The aspiring colts need to settle a specific qualifying point to get into the odds ranking accordingly. Lastly, the Derby trails do not only promote the horses' racing form, but they also bring betting opportunities that help punters earn easy money.
