Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance PRESENTS “Ride The Cyclone: The Musical”
An Exhilarating, Emotion-Packed Production August 4th through 6th
Book, music & lyrics by Brooke Maxwell & Jacob Richmond McCarter
WINSTON-SALEM- Theatre Alliance says goodbye to summer with Ride The Cyclone: The Musical - a wholly unexpected, wildly imaginative story that delivers surprises at every turn.
Unleash your sense of adventure with 'Ride the Cyclone'—a groundbreaking musical that pushes the boundaries of storytelling, leaving audiences spellbound and craving for more.
The New York Times described the show as “...high-spirited and just plain fun...like an all-access pass to Disneyland.”
Ride The Cyclone: The Musical follows six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir who take one last ride on a rollercoaster that changes the course of their lives forever. At once quirky and smart, edgy and beautiful, Ride the Cyclone reveals the resilience of the human spirit.
This production at Theatre Alliance marks the directorial debut of local performer, Heather Levinson, and features an all-star cast of teen performers!
Full cast:
Performing Friday night at 7:30, Saturday night at 7:30, and Sunday at 2pm:
Karnak: Quinn Kinser
Noel Gruber: Kyle Brady
Ricky Potts: Caleb Williams
Mischa Bachinski: Jonathan York
Jane Doe: Mars Morton
Ocean O’Connell Rosenberg: Cassie Maggs
Constance Blackwood: Chloe Law
Performing Saturday afternoon at 4pm:
Karnak: Mac Greenwood
Noel Gruber: Kyle Brady
Ricky Potts: Sebastian Ariza
Mischa Bachinski: Chadwick Holmes
Jane Doe: Lillian Rule
Ocean O’Connell Rosenberg: Chloe Howard
Constance Blackwood: Kayden Pollard
Directed and choreographed by Heather Levinson
Music direction by Suzy Maggs
Performance Schedule:
Friday August 4th at 7:30pm
Saturday August 5th at 4pm
Saturday August 5th at 7:30pm
Sunday August 6th at 2pm
ADMISSION: $10
Tickets: https://www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office/
Photography by Raysa Suarez Williams, RSW Fashion Creative
Ride the Cyclone is presented as part of our first ever “Rising sTAr” series which provides young performers ages 15-20 with an intense, challenging theatrical experience, providing our actors of tomorrow an environment to grow and thrive artistically, as they pave the way for the future of live entertainment.
Season Sponsors:
Lewis & Keller Attorneys
YES! Weekly
Special Thanks:
Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County
