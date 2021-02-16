Greensboro, NC 2021 --The NABCC is hosting a Ribbon Cutting Celebration, to celebrate the donation of a Little Free Library to the Center, Feb. 20, 2021, 11:30AM -12:00PM at 3015 E. Bessemer, Greensboro, NC 27405. Please join us for this educational library celebration.
Invited guest speaker, City Councilperson District 2 Representative Dr. Goldie Wells, will give a community celebratory message of how important it is to come together as a community and support one another in education, workforce development, training, and humanitarian efforts.
The NABCC Board President and Real Estate Broker Amatullah Yamini and Dr. Kimberly Harper of A&T University will share information regarding the FREE Library, the NABCC activities and upcoming educational community programs for youth and adults.
To RSVP please call Donna Lynem via (336) 285-5992 - Cell-(916) 627-8650 or viaemaildlynem@yahoo.com . All participants and guests are expected to wear a mask.
CHILDREN’S BOOK DONATIONS ARE WELCOMED
