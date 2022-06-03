Reynolda House Announces Discovery Lessons Summer Schedule
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (JUNE 3, 2022)— Today, Reynolda House announced the summer schedule for its Discovery Lessons, which are engaging, interactive events designed to promote reading readiness and visual literacy. Ideal for preschoolers (3-5 years of age) and their parents or caregivers, attendees will explore art and ideas through activities that encourage dramatic play, music appreciation, movement, and art-making using a work of art or item from the Reynolda House Museum of American Art’s collection as inspiration. Participation is free of charge, but advance registration is required.
Interested participants should mark their calendars for the following dates:
- Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.: This session will explore Worthington Whittredge’s painting The Old Hunting Grounds
- Sunday, July 16, 2022, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.: This session will explore Charles Burchfield’s watercolor painting The Woodpecker
- Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.: This session will explore George Inness’ The Storm
The Reynolda Discovery Lessons are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from the Shallow Ford Foundation and will be held in the Magnolia Room at the Mary Alice Warren Community Center located at 440 Lewisville Clemmons Road, Lewisville, NC 27023
To register in advance for each single-session class, please visit reynolda.org/visit/calendar/reynolda-discovery-lessons/.
About Reynolda
Reynolda is set on 170 acres in Winston-Salem, N.C. and comprises Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village Shops and Restaurants. The Museum presents a renowned art collection in a historic and incomparable setting: the original 1917 interiors of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds’s 34,000-square-foot home. Its collection is a chronology of American art and featured exhibitions are offered in the Museum’s Babcock Wing Gallery and historic house bedrooms. The Gardens serve as a 134-acre outdoor horticultural oasis open to the public year-round, complete with colorful formal gardens, nature trails and a greenhouse. In the Village, the estate’s historic buildings are now home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, shops and services. Plan your visit at reynolda.org and use the free mobile app Reynolda Revealed to self-tour the estate.
