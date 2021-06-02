Common problems with a crawl space often stem from moisture exposure. When your crawl space becomes wet, it affects the entire house. You may notice higher utility bills due to the humidity. Mold can also grow on surfaces and affect your air quality. Water also attracts rodents and insects. Structural damage can make the home unsafe, as well. If you notice a musty smell, humidity, or standing water, you may need a crawl space repair.
Mold
Mold can replicate quickly once it begins to grow. Many people have adverse reactions to mold spores in their home. Residents may have an allergic or respiratory response when the air quality declines. The removal of mold also becomes costly and tedious. Depending on the severity of the mold, you may need complete reconstruction of sheetrock or wooden beams. If you have water damage in your crawl space, make an appointment with Winston Salem house repairs to an assessment.
Pests
Rodents and insects look for water to survive. Mice want water to drink and mosquitos breed in standing water. Pests can multiply quickly and move into your home. This can become an unhealthy situation, as pests often get into food items and leave feces behind. You may notice pests around your home when moisture problems persist in your crawl space. Call for a proper inspection to restore the safety of your home.
Structural Damage
Excess water can cause your foundation to shift. This can lead to structural damage of the home, such as cracks in the walls and floors. You may also notice doors or windows sticking when you open them. Damage can become severe if you procrastinate on repairs. Cracks in the floors can cause uneven flooring, making a safety hazard.
Rot
Wooden beams on your home can rot when exposed to moisture long-term. This can make the support beams of your home weak. Areas of your house may deteriorate or collapse. Subfloors that hover over a crawl space can rot, as well. You may notice a soft feel to the floor when you walk on it. In severe cases, the entire floor can sink. If you have moisture in your crawl space, look out for dangerous damage to the flooring.
You can remove dangerous hazards to your home with the help of a reputable repair company. You may need both a foundation and crawl space repair. Many companies have various tactics to help you keep your crawl space dry. You may need to change your landscaping, add a drain, or encapsulate the entire crawl space. Moisture can cause health and safety complications in your home. Pay attention to changes, such as a musty smell, standing water, or high humidity. You may also notice a high electric bill or pests near the house. Rotting wood can make the home unstable and ruin your floors. Call for help quickly if you notice problems with your crawl space. An immediate repair can prevent severe damage and save money.
