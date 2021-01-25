Online marketing is a big business in the United States for corporations and individuals. Many people who started a business out of their homes now make millions of dollars by selling products online.
If you're starting an online business, there are certain regulations you should be aware of to avoid fines and other legal problems.
Online Marketing Laws
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have regulations pertaining to online marketing.
These rules exist to protect consumers from unwanted solicitations and unscrupulous people who may take advantage of them. Here are three regulations every small business owner should know.
No Fax Solicitations
Sending faxes to individuals or other businesses for advertising products or services isn't allowed unless your business has an established business relationship (EBR) with the recipient. This regulation falls under the TCPA, Telephone Consumer Protection Act, updated in 2005.
However, there is one exemption. In 2019, the Federal Communications Commission ruled that online fax services such asMyFax, do not fall under the TCPA because documents are sent online, not through a fax machine.
If you use your online fax service for advertising, be careful about abusing this rule by using the service only occasionally for marketing purposes.
Cover Letter Privacy Notice
Although this isn’t a law, it’s always a wise idea to include a privacy notice on the cover sheet when sending faxes.
Whether you’re sending sensitive information via a traditional fax machine or an online fax service, you should add a notice indicating that the fax contains sensitive information to be viewed only by the fax recipient.
Sensitive information can include financial documents, social security numbers and other types of private data. The notice should also mention notifying the sender if they are attempting to contact the intended recipient at the wrong number.
Email SPAM Laws
Although advertising via email is allowed and can be a great way to find customers, the FTC has regulations about sending SPAM messages. Under the CAN-SPAM ACT of 2005, merchants risk fines of more than $43,000 for each email they send with misleading information.
The act prohibits:
Deceptive subject lines in emails.
Misleading or false headers.
It requires a disclosure that the email is an advertisement.
The company’s location needs to be in the email.
There needs to be an opt-out option regarding email solicitations.
The opt-out request needs to be honored within 10 business days.
Whether the business owner, an employee, or an email marketing service sends deceptive emails, your company and the marketing service can be liable for them and fined.
Credit Card Security
The FTC is also responsible for overseeing the security of credit card payment transactions for the PCI Payment Card Industry. Although there isn't a legal mandate for PCI compliance, it is considered legally mandatory due to court precedence.
Suppose your business accepts credit card payments online from VISA, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover. You must protect consumers' credit card data, such as their credit card numbers, when storing information, or when transmitting and processing transactions.
Failure to protect the information can result in expensive fines, and your company's merchant account could be canceled. Before you’re ready to open for business online, you should know these and other regulations to avoid penalties that could shut your virtual doors for good.
Take time to research online, contact local chambers of commerce or the Small Business Administration to get the information you need to steer clear of regulatory violations when operating your business.
