When disaster strikes, the traditional ways of backing up data such as hard drives, individual computers and external hard drives get damaged. Businesses need to consider different backup options before choosing between secondary storage and cloud storage to back up important data. Backup of data with cloud storage to store important data becomes a valuable solution when business needs are rising. It is important to understand the key benefits of using cloud storage to secure your business data.
Able to Instantly Restore Data:
Cloud storage provides fast backup of data. Today's technology enables businesses to instantly restore data stored remotely. With business cloud storage, businesses need not worry about compatibility issues when restoring data stored in other locations. The backup is stored on the main cloud server so it is quick and easy.
Cost-Effective Services:
Backup of data from cloud storage is cheaper than on-premises data backup. Typically, on-premises backup services charge per file or month. Cloud backup services work on a pay-per-consumption basis. In addition, the cost of running applications is lower than cloud storage requires less hardware and software.
Features in Cloud Services:
An array of features are offered by cloud services such as security and compliance features, restoration and scheduling, application security and indexing engine. Security of data in cloud-based recovery services is enhanced with multi-factor authentication. This feature protects against hackers by requiring users to use specific access codes for accessing files and folders. Protection is also achieved with the application context menu, which enables administrators to restrict what users can do with files.
Consume Less Time and Bandwidth:
Using cloud computing to recover data and restore business records is faster than on-premise backup solutions. Also, restoring data from cloud storage requires less time and bandwidth. Furthermore, restoring files is easier than restoring data from an off-site backup. It is also more convenient, as the user need not have to reinstall the operating system on new computers.
Data Protection:
These are some of the key advantages that cloud storage offers over on-premises storage services. The efficiency and cost benefits it offers make it a popular choice for businesses who want to protect their valuable data. When data protection becomes a mission of business for a company, the best choice is to consider the services provided by cloud computing.
Must Need to Understand the Things:
However, even after you make your decision to use cloud storage to recover data, users must understand how it works and how they can use its features to achieve maximum benefit. One of the basic things that people must learn is how to restore files using cloud storage. The most important factor is understanding how to back up a document using this service. Basic information such as date and time is needed to restore data from cloud storage.
Since not all cloud storage providers offer the same level of security, users need to determine which one offers the best level of security. Some services provide encryption, while others do not. Also, a user needs to determine how he will secure his data once it has been backed up. Most of the providers have an option for setting up a password for the account. Encryption is also another security feature that some providers include in the backup process. The key here is that a business user should choose the storage option that offers the best combination of security and convenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.