Every year, the NHTSA unveils the latest sets of data regarding motor vehicle accidents and fatalities across the US. In recent years, these reports have been seen as a cause for celebration, as the number of deaths on American roads had been decreasing from 2017 through to 2019.
At first glance, the data for 2020 appears to follow the same trend, showing that the total number of fatalities has once again gone down when compared to the figures for 2019. However, on closer examination, the new statistics actually make for some worrying reading, connected to the COVID-19 crisis.
It seems that even though the total number of deaths for 2020 is lower than 2019, the rate of death on American roads has actually gone up quite a lot. Read on for in-depth analysis into how and why this has happened, as well as what can be done to improve the situation.
A Worrying Trend
The 2020 road traffic data may be seen as quite a surprise for a lot of people, as 2020 was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the vast majority of the American population was asked to stay indoors, work from home, and reduce the amount of time they spent outside and on the roads.
It's only logical, therefore, to assume that if there were fewer vehicles on the roads and more people spending time indoors, rather than going out and about across towns and cities, the number of road accidents like crashes and collisions would decrease and the roads would become safer.
Unfortunately, this isn't quite how the reality of the situation panned out. The figures actually show that in the first half of 2020, 16,650 people died in auto accidents. This is slightly lower than the 16,988 tallies recorded in 2019.
However, the actual number of people on the roads was far lower in 2020 than in 2019, so the rate of fatal accidents was therefore higher. Indeed, the rate of fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020 was 1.25, significantly higher than the 1.06 of 2019. In simple terms, all of this means that people driving in 2020 had quite a higher chance of being in a fatal accident than those in 2019.
Q2 Figures Are Worse
When we take a closer look at the data from Q2 of 2020, the trends become even more worrying. This, for reference, is the time at which many of the big “stay at home” orders were starting to come into effect as the virus began to spread far and wide across the country and more drastic measures were needed to curb infection rates.
At this time, the roads all over the US were being used far less frequently than they were at the beginning of the year. So, once again, one might expect the rate of accidents to decrease as there were fewer vehicles out and about to actually collide with one another or create dangerous situations for one another.
However, the data from this period paints a totally different picture. In reality, even though the total quantity of fatal accidents decreased, the rate of death was up at 1.42 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, and this matches with police reports at the time that spoke about higher rates of speeding and reckless behavior. From this, we can begin to draw some conclusions.
The Cause of the Shift
Viewing these figures in isolation can make it challenging to determine exactly how or why the rates of fatal accidents actually increased. The logic seems to dictate that fewer vehicles on the roads and less traffic to worry about would help to make the roads safer, but the data clearly contrasts this hypothesis, so what actually caused such a big upward shift in fatal accidents?
Well, in regular times, auto accidents can have all kinds of causes, from bad behavior like tailgating, speeding, and changing lanes without warning to difficult weather conditions, ice and snow on the roads, people driving under the influence, or drivers allowing themselves to get distracted, leading to a lot of avoidable pain and suffering for all involved.
During the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, however, it seems that different factors were to blame for the higher rate of accidents. Upon analyzing the data and comparing it with police reports and news stories at the time, experts suggest that the lockdown rules actually made the roads more dangerous, as the people who were out driving felt more liberated to break the rules.
Reports suggest that drivers were breaking speed limits more often, ignoring stop signs, failing to use signals when making turns or changing lanes, and engaging in many other forms of reckless behavior that they might not normally exhibit. It may be, therefore, that because the roads were so empty, drivers felt like the usual rules no longer applied.
This is a very dangerous trend to consider, as it suggests that people were making their own rules at a time of crisis, putting additional strain on hospitals and emergency service workers, due to the higher rate of fatal accidents, as well as showing that even when roads have far fewer vehicles, people can still cause terrible accidents through their own mistakes, negligence, and reckless attitudes.
Safe Driving Is Always Relevant
The data gathered and analyzed by experts at the NHTSA and other institutions once again serve to prove the importance of safe driving at any time of year and in any conditions, pandemic, or otherwise. Whether traffic is heavy or light, it's always vital to follow the rules, stick to the speed limits, and keep your concentration levels high whenever you sit behind the wheel.
Millions of auto accidents occur every single year in the US and many other countries worldwide, and while the rates of fatal accidents have been decreasing, it's clear that continued efforts are required in order to maintain those downward trends, and there's a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of every driver to set the right example, follow the rules, and make the roads safer for all.
