Tour Walt Disney’s Storybook Family Mansion That is Now For Rent
Currently owned by Kazakh filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov, himself a big-time Disney fan, the property where the Disney family lived from 1932 to 1950 is being offered for lease at $40,000 per month. Walt worked with architect Frank Crowhurst to design and build his striking residence, which mixes French Provincial, Country Tudor, and Neo-Gothic styles. Covered in vines, the four-bedroom mansion features a turret, a cobblestone motorcourt, and stained glass windows. All the rage in the 1920s and 30s, LA’s storybook homes feature whimsical designs that evoke the aesthetic of fairytales. Years later in 1955, the architecture of Walt’s Disneyland theme park in Anaheim would follow a complementary style.
The meticulously maintained home boasts a mixture of modern convenience and Old World charm, furnished with carefully chosen antiques. Enter through the rotunda to find a grand two-story living room, with vaulted-wood-beamed ceilings, wood-paneled walls, a brick fireplace, and views of the gardens and LA skyline. The gorgeous kitchen features a center island, stainless steel appliances, marble counters, custom cabinets, and a walk-in pantry. The formal dining room includes French doors and a muraled ceiling. The spacious primary suite boasts ample closets and a massive bathroom with dual vanities.
Sitting on over an acre, the park-like grounds feature a large pool, landscaped walkways, lush lawns, and a trellised outdoor dining area. An adorable cottage-style playhouse that was the Disney girls’ Christmas gift in 1937 still adorns the yard.
Los Feliz is a hillside LA neighborhood that abuts Hollywood and the 4,200-acre Griffith Park. Disney’s home is only a short drive from the park, which includes numerous options for entertainment including the Griffith Observatory, The Greek Theatre, The Roosevelt Golf Course and dozens of trails. Celebrities who call the neighborhood home include Angelina Jolie, Katy Perry and Eva Mendes.
The listing is held by Chase Camden of Compass. Photos by Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.