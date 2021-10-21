This remains a great time to list your home in the Oak Ridge and Summerfield area as prices continue to increase
‘Now is a great time to sell your home for top dollar’
OAK RIDGE/SUMMERFIELD, N.C. – This remains a great time to list your home in the Oak Ridge and Summerfield area as prices continue to increase while homes continue to sell fast.
The average sales price of a home in the area rose to $512,655 during the third quarter of this year, a more than 7 percent increase over the $478,147 sales price from this time last year, according to statistics provided by Triad MLS.
It took just 20 days on average to sell a home in the Oak Ridge and Summerfield area during 2021’s third quarter, which is a 65 percent drop from 58 days during the third quarter of last year.
The percent of list price received jump up to 101 percent, compared to 97.9 percent at this time last year. That means almost all homes are selling above list price.
“Now is a great time to sell your home for top dollar,” said Heather Dodson, President of the Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association. “The market is extremely competitive and the pool of buyers continues to grow. You can sell your home now for more than ever.”
###
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.