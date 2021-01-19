‘With the lack of inventory, it’s a seller’s market’
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – The fourth quarter of 2020 saw more homes in Guilford County being listed and sold while the average sales prices also increased, according to statistics provided by Triad MLS.
There were 1,791 homes sold during last year’s fourth quarter in Guilford County, an increase of 15.5 percent compared to the same time in 2019. There was also 1,666 homes listed, an increase of 14.3 percent compared to the fourth quarter of last year.
The average sales price of a Guilford County home rose to $269,731, a 14.6 percent increase over last year’s fourth quarter price of $235,396.
The housing supply was set to 1.1 months, a decrease of 47.6 percent compared to 2.1 months at this time last year.
“Right now is the perfect time to list your home because of historically low interest rates,” said Heather Dodson, 2021 President of the Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association. “With the lack of inventory, it’s a seller’s market. Please contact a REALTOR® if you’re interested in listing your home!”
Guilford County townhomes and condos also saw similar trends with more being listed and more being sold and the average sales price going up.
Guilford County had 375 townhomes and condos sold and 341 new ones listed, increases of 8.7 percent and 21.4 percent, respectively.
The housing supply for townhomes and condos in Guilford County was set to 0.9 months, a decrease of 25 percent.
The City of Greensboro also saw an increase in home listings, home sales and average sales price during 2020’s fourth quarter.
Greensboro had 948 new listings, 1,042 closed sales and an average sales price of $255,236. Those are increases of 21.2 percent, 14.4 percent and 9.5 percent, respectively.
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
