The Rising Cost of Real Estate Seems Substantial This Year
According to Zillow, “the typical home price is up a record 13.2% compared to last year.” This statistic has concerned many people around the nation, mostly because people aren’t sure whether this trend will continue in the next year. In simple terms, the demand for housing is by far greater than the supply of houses, which, in turn, leads to an increase in prices.
That’s not the only reason the prices are increasing. Make sure to read our guide if you are interested in learning more about this one.
Reasons why housing prices can increase
There are two common reasons why housing prices are increasing – supply not meeting the demand and the global Covid-19 pandemic. Both play a substantial role in the cost of real estate, and here’s why in more detail:
● The Covid19 pandemic – Since we live in times of a global pandemic, it’s only natural for the world economy to drop slightly. People are not working as they used to before the pandemic, and that affects every industry, including construction. Fewer and fewer homes are being constructed, which impacts the real estate prices.
● Supply does not meet the demand – Since there are fewer homes to choose from, the supply is starting to not meet the demand. People need houses, and house-owners can increase the prices of the homes they are selling. In other words, more people are interested in buying homes, but there are fewer homes than there had been in the previous years.
Both factors had drastically impacted real estate in the US negatively for the buyers, but positively for sellers since houses are selling faster than ever.
Reverse mortgages seem like a good option
Some people even resort to reverse mortgages to pay off their homes. People who are 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for a reverse mortgage.
How reverse mortgages work is that homeowners can borrow money against the value of their homes. If they pass away or permanently move from one mortgage location to another, the entire loan balance becomes due.
For this reason, most people choose to use a reverse mortgage calculator. It allows them to get detailed information on their reverse mortgage and whether they will benefit from it. Keep in mind that the calculator will offer you instant eligibility, as well as interest rates in real-time. It’s worth checking out.
Can this be changed?
Only time can tell if the more expensive real estate trend will keep drastically increasing or get normalized soon.
Researchers estimate another 4% increase in the real estate prices the following year, less than 33% of what it was last year. Nevertheless, the real estate prices increasing is concerning for most due to:
● The general need for housing – No one wants to live on rent forever. People simply want something of their own, and what better way to start than by purchasing a house or an apartment? More and more people are thinking like this, but there are fewer houses on the market.
● Not everyone can afford it – People often need to get housing loans to afford a house or an apartment. Despite the low-interest rate in the US at the moment, it can still be too much for certain families. That can, in turn, lead to them not being able to afford to purchase a home.
It’s in everyone’s interest that real estate prices drop in times of a global pandemic. However, the reality is slightly different, and real estate prices have only been growing steadily and substantially. It can pose a big problem for contemporary society and brew dissatisfaction across the nation.
People are relying on mortgages more and more
Since the real estate prices are increasing, people who cannot afford a home without loans rely on mortgages more and more. Mortgages allow the lender to feel more secure about lending someone money for a home. Until they pay out the mortgage, the person who got the loan doesn’t legally own the house.
The problems can arise when a buyer/borrower has too much debt already, or the lender isn’t sure if the buyer can pay them back in time. While they are more secure than regular loans, not every mortgage gets approved.
Conclusion
The real estate prices in the US will continue growing in the following year as well. It’s not certain whether the trend will continue, but it’s always a safe option to purchase a home as soon as possible. It will help anyone avoid the growing prices of real estate and ensure a loving home for their family as well.
