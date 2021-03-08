In 1995, the Hilfigers bought their family home, the 17-acre Denbigh Farm in Greenwich, Connecticut, for $8.5 million. Overlooking Long Island Sound, Denbigh Farm was where the Hilfigers raised their children and where Mrs. Hilfiger continued to live after their divorce, while Tommy purchased a nearby Greenwich farm. Now that their children are grown and living in California, Susie is moving to the West Coast to be close to them. Still fast friends with Tommy, who recently sold his farm for $45 million, Susie is using the same real estate agent who has listed her farm at $40 million.
Built in 1775 with large open fireplaces in almost every room and a stunning recessed curved stairwell in the grand foyer, the home’s historical features have been carefully preserved, one of the best of Greenwich’s long line of grand estate homes. At approximately 14,000 square feet, there are seven bedrooms, nine full and four partial baths.
There are rooms for every interest, from the formal living and dining rooms to the ballroom with its fireplace surround from the Hermès home in Paris, to a flower arranging room, a silver storage room and an original meat locker for cold storage. The hand-painted Chinese rice-paper wallpaper in the dining room was gratis of its 1930’s owner, Joseph Verner Reed, Jr., a past U.S. Ambassador to Morocco. There is also a collection of furniture that Suzie purchased from the Paris home of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, head-turning artwork grace the walls and every square inch of the home was clearly considered whenever Susie redecorated. Some furnishings can be privately negotiated with the sale of the estate.
The grounds hold magic for adults and children alike. An equestrian estate, there is a six-stall stable, two paddocks and an outdoor riding ring surrounded by crisp white equestrian fencing. Within the immaculate landscaping is a pool terrace located away from the main house, a tennis court, a perfect scale replica of Mount Vernon as a children’s playhouse, a treehouse, an attractive goat house and chicken house, a greenhouse next to a white-picket-fenced vegetable garden, paths, summer houses, several guest houses, a wisteria-covered walkway and beautiful vistas seen in every direction.
Denbigh Farm, with spectacular views of Long Island Sound, is listed for $40 million by Janet Milligan of Sotheby’s International Realty Greenwich Brokerage.
Photo Credit: Steve Rossi and Samuel Rodriguez for Sotheby’s International Realty
YouTube Credit: Sean Evans, @evvo1991 backtothemovies.com/
Source: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
