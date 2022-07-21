Stokesdale remains a strong seller’s market, but 2022’s 2nd quarter saw more inventory
STOKESDALE, N.C. – Stokesdale remained a strong seller’s market during the second quarter of 2022, but inventory is steadily increasing, according to statistics provided by Triad MLS.
There were 99 new home listings, a nearly 90 percent increase from the 53 listings during the second quarter of 2021. The months supply of inventory also rose 16 percent.
“We’re starting to see more listings, which is great news for buyers,” said Hilburn Michel, 2022 president of the Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association. “With prices increases and homes selling fast, it remains a great time to sell.”
It took just seven days on average to sell a Stokesdale home during the second quarter of 2022. That’s a 66 percent drop from the 21 days it took during the second quarter of 2021.
The average sales price also increased 14 percent, going from $371,391 to $425,997.
The Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support its members in their business pursuits by promoting the highest professional ethics and being the primary provider for quality services, education and real estate information in the market area.
