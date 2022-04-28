Stokesdale home prices continued to increase during 2022’s first quarter
STOKESDALE, N.C. – Home prices in Stokesdale are increasing while inventory remains low, making for a competitive seller’s market, according to statistics provided by Triad MLS.
The average sales price of a Stokesdale home during the first quarter of 2022 was $432,150, a 26 percent increase from $341,206 during the first quarter of 2021.
The months supply of inventory was set to just 0.7 months, a 46 percent drop from where it was during the same period last year. That means if no new homes went on the market, they would all be gone within less than one month.
“With our lack of inventory, we remain in a competitive market,” said Hilburn Michel, 2022 President of the Greensboro Regional REALTORS® Association. “Please contact a Greensboro Regional REALTOR® if you’re considering buying or selling. Only a REALTOR® will have the knowledge, skills, and expertise to guide you through this tough, current market.”
Unlike other areas in Guilford County, homes in Stokesdale took longer to sell this quarter than this time the previous year.
It took 36 days on average to sell a Stokesdale home during the first quarter of 2022, a 28 percent increase over the 28 days it took on average during the first quarter of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.