Sharon Stone’s Sea Cliff Mansion!
With her blonde hair and blue eyes, actress Sharon Stone is best known for playing femme fatales. One of the most popular sex symbols of the 1990s, she rose to international prominence with her role as an alluring psycho killer in Paul Verhoeven’s Basic Instinct, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress. Later, she would win a Golden Globe for her role as a trophy wife in Martin Scorcese’s Casino, as well as a Primetime Emmy and two MTV Movie Awards. In 1998, during the height of her fame, Stone purchased a home in San Francisco’s tony Sea Cliff neighborhood with her then-husband, journalist Phil Bronstein. The couple paid $6 million for the 8,500-square-foot, Italianate-Victorian mansion, then sold it in 2005 for $13 million, following their contentious divorce. Now on the market again for $39 million, it is currently the Bay Area’s most expensive home listing.
Built in 1908 after the San Francisco Earthquake inspired the original owners to flee the city, it was the first home built in Sea Cliff. The historic mansion has been updated with all the latest modern amenities but retains its Old World charm. Classic and elegant, the home features tall ceilings and beautifully maintained dark wood parquet floors. The main level features ultra-wide towering doors and custom-built fireplaces with massive surrounds. Creamy walls contrast with dark wood doors and accents. Gorgeous picture windows provide jaw-dropping views of the ocean and the Golden Gate Bridge from many different rooms. The dramatic formal living and dining rooms connect to more intimate spaces, including a cozy den with a fireplace and a reading room. The kitchen has been updated with Viking and Wolf appliances and connects to a family dining area with access to the sizeable north-facing terrace and deck looking out on the Pacific Ocean.
The home’s seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms are topped by a stunning primary suite featuring turn-of-the-century details and hand-crafted moldings, an office, a generous walk-in closet, two luxurious dressing rooms, and his-and-hers baths. Two additional bedrooms include Juliet balconies, while one sports its own sun terrace looking out on the serene courtyard. The top floor features an activity room and a guest suite with two walk-out terraces. All the gates and entry doors have secure electronic keyless access, while an integrated surround-sound system serves the first and second levels as well as the garden. A wooden stairway leads to another deck and provides private access to Baker Beach which is part of the Presidio, an enormous national park that's full of history, art, and breathtaking scenery.
Sea Cliff, in northwestern San Francisco, is known for its large-and-expensive homes and striking views. Nearby options for entertainment include Lincoln Park Golf Course, Golden Gate Park, and the Legion of Honor Museum. Popular with celebrities, some of the neighborhood's notable residents include George Soros, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, actor Eugene Levy, and Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett.
