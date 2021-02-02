Sandra Bullock isn’t just America’s sweetheart, an Oscar-winning actress and great mom, she’s also a real estate mogul with properties from coast to coast, who has invested her money and time wisely. She put her charming Tybee Island, Georgia home up for sale in the spring of 2019, which just sold.
Bullock purchased the beachy 3,360-square-foot cottage and 2,848-square-foot guest house in 2001 for $1.5 million. An architecturally stunning main house and guest house on almost three acres made up of nine parcels, the home has private access to one of the prettiest white-sand beaches in the country.
The estate has the capacity to sleep 12 family and friends with a large pool, game room, gym and basketball court. Structures include the 3,360-square-foot plantation-style main house with multiple screened verandas, double-height living room ceiling with beachy decor, and a 2,848-square-foot guest house with living room fireplace, a crow’s nest and an outdoor grill. Overall, there are seven bedrooms and six baths between the two buildings. The home is decorated with emphasis on white linen and wicker with a contemporary airy, coastal vibe, and all furnishings were included in the sale.
Sandra Bullock isn’t the only celebrity to discover the tranquility of Tybee. Other stars have also been keeping it under their hat such as musician-actor John Mellencamp and best-selling-author Mary Kay Andrews who also have homes on the island. Miley Cyrus and John Travolta have frequented the area and, although his home is on Hampton Island, one of Ben Affleck’s favorite restaurants, the North Beach Bar and Grill, is also on Tybee. When celebrities unwind and want a little fun, they can hop over to Savannah for a dose of deep-south exploration.
Academy Award-winning Bullock tested the waters of Netflix as so many Hollywood actors have been doing recently. Her film Bird Box was so successful that she has signed to star in their film Unforgiven. She will also be producing and starring in The Lost City of D for Paramount in 2021.
Realtors Rachel Umbreit and Ruthie Lynah-Whitlow of Celia Dunn Sotheby's International Realty handled the sale.
Photo credit: Tybee Vacation Rentals
Source: www.toptenrealestatedeals.com
YouTube Credit: Sean Evans, @evvo1991 backtothemovies.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.